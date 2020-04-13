Dayot Upamecano: Manchester United and Manchester City interested in supporting RB Leipzig | Football news

Upamecano is about to enter the last year of RB Leipzig's contract and has a release clause of £ 52.5m (€ 60m)





Manchester United and Manchester City are interested in signing central RB Leipzig, Dayot Upamecano.

The 21-year-old French youth international has become one of the best defenders in Europe, and is said to be on the charts for Ole Gunnar Solskjaer and Pep Guardiola.

The city, in fact, expects to sign two new centrals when the transfer window finally reopens, having conceded more goals (31) so far this season than the previous two seasons (23, 27) and 10 more than league leaders. Liverpool.

Dayot Upamecano impressed against Tottenham in the Champions League earlier this season

City examined the January market but did not come to an agreement, having looked at players like Nathan Ake from Bournemouth, Milan Skriniar from Inter Milan, Mykola Matvyenko from Shakhtar Donetsk and the Leicester duo Jonny Evans and Caglar Soyuncu.

Meanwhile, their rivals United also want to bring in another central defender, with Chris Smalling and Phil Jones's future uncertain, and have been repeatedly linked with Kalidou Koulibaly of Napoli.

Arsenal have also been related to Upamecano in the past, but William Saliba joined St Etienne in the summer, as well as the option to make Pablo Mari de Flamengo's loan permanent.

According to Sky germanyThe impressive young Upamacano is also being discussed in a host of top-tier clubs in Europe, including Bayern Munich and Spain's top clubs.

However, the talks are at a very early stage and the interest is not yet concrete, especially due to the continuing financial uncertainty in the game caused by the coronavirus pandemic.

RB Leipzig is not among the Bundesliga clubs currently fighting for cash, but the interesting thing about Upamacano's situation is that he is about to enter the last year of his contract with RB Leipzig and has a release clause for £ 52.5m (€ 60m).

That could bring his assessment closer to that of Ake and other highly-rated centrals in England such as James Tarkowski at Burnley and Lewis Dunk in Brighton, with the window slated to open on June 10 even though a date has not yet been set for the resumption of the 2019/20 season.

Upamecano has made 29 appearances this season in all competitions, including six in the Champions League, as RB Leipzig has brought Bayern and Borussa Dortmund to the top of the Bundesliga. They are currently third, five points off the top with nine games remaining.