dark web: zoom errors get $ 5-30k on Dark Web – Latest news

NEW DELHI: Zoom video meeting app has become a treasure trove for hackers who have focused on it to find privacy and security bugs and make money. A hacker interviewed by Motherboard, who claims to have marketed exploits found at Zoom on the black market, said Zoom's flaws generally sell for between $ 5,000 and $ 30,000.

Vulnerabilities – from webcam or microphone security to sensitive data like passwords, emails, or device information – are sold on the Dark Web. However, hackers said Zoom's flaws don't sell for high numbers compared to other vulnerabilities.

According to Devashish Sharma, CTO of Flock, it is crucial that companies have to install a security device to prevent the organization's confidential data from falling into the wrong hands.

