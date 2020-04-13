Cynthia Bailey and Eva Marcille publicly show love to each other – Cynthia fans warn her

Eva Marcille showed love to Cynthia Bailey on her social media account and shared a beautiful photo of her friend. She also posted an emotional message, highlighting how much she misses her best friend. Check out their post below.

Fine It's fine for no damn reason #wcm @ cynthiabailey10 Even more beautiful inside than outside. I appreciate our friendship, and I can't wait for your ass to come back from this quarantine. #Rona made me miss my friend, "Eva captioned in her post.

A follower commented, "Absolutely dazzling Mrs. Hill, and I know you are going to be a beautiful bride and I can't wait to see her, take care of yourself and be blessed and safe."

Someone else said: ‘#Real Friend..I love some of the best @evamarcille and @ cynthiabailey10 on the show, hands down 💄💋’

Cynthia also shared a photo in which she is together with Eva and mentioned RHOA to her followers:

Catch Did you guys catch the Real Housewives of Atlanta tonight? It reappears at 11 p.m. EST in case you missed it. @evamarcille #happyeaster ’wrote Cynthia.

Some of Cynthia's fans are warning her about Eva. For example, someone said, "Watch out for Cynthia, she has two faces." She used Nene to appear on the show, now he's hitting her with every word that comes out of her mouth. "

But most of his fans love their friendship. Someone said, "Two of my favorites I'm glad they're friends in real life."

Another commenter also posted: "Beautiful … you are a 'friend' to your friends. I love your relationship with Kenya! And 'and someone else also talked about the ladies:' My favorites along with Kandi. You can tell who in the program is really happy in their lives. "

Eva has been praising her daughter these days as well, and fans got excited about Marley Rae.



