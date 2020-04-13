COVID-19: I,amp;B Ministry tells broadcasters and cable operators to continue uninterrupted services – Latest news

New Delhi: The Ministry of Information and Broadcasting has asked television broadcasters, DTH and cable television to ensure the uninterrupted supply of their services in the interest of viewers in the "difficult times,quot; of the COVID-19 pandemic. In a letter to all broadcasters, DTH providers, multiple system operators (MSO) and local cable operators (LCO), he urged them to continue to provide uninterrupted services to their subscribers and to cooperate with other actors within the chain. distribution in the interest of viewers and public safety in general in these "difficult times,quot;.

"Therefore, all steps can be taken to ensure that people continue to view available channels without interruption," the ministry said.

The intention behind the constant flow of essential and authentic information through various media is to ensure public order and security in the current situation of an unprecedented pandemic, according to the April 11 letter.

"All interested stakeholders will appreciate that at this critical time, this constant flow of information and keeping the public engaged within their homes with news programs, authentic information and entertainment is of utmost importance," the ministry said.