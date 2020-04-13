covid-19: COVID-19: NIT-Durgapur builds artificial respiration device – Latest news

With an increase in demand for ventilators in light of the coronavirus outbreak, the National Institute of Technology (NIT), Durgapur, in West Bengal, has manufactured a simple automated respiration device, a senior institute official said Monday. The country's built Artificial Manual Breathing Unit (AMBU) has undergone a "successful small-scale clinical trial at the initial stage," said NIT Durgapur director Anupam Basu.

After conducting more large-scale clinical trials, the institute will consider referring the device to healthcare facilities for use by patients, he said.

Clinical trials are carried out in collaboration with professional doctors, who are consultants to project & # 39; Pranesh & # 39 ;, said Basu.

"The AMBU can be called a simplified ventilator in which the volume of oxygen can be controlled uniformly through automation," he said.

Basu said AMBU performs automatic oxygen pumping for patients.

Such a device, he said, will be necessary even in primary health care in the future.