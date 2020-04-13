Could old vaccines against other germs protect against COVID-19?

WASHINGTON Scientists are dusting off some decades-old vaccines against other germs to see if they can provide a little temporary protection against COVID-19 until a more accurate injection arrives.

It may sound strange: vaccines are designed to attack a specific disease. But vaccines made with live strains of bacteria or viruses seem to increase the immune system's first line of defense, a more general way to protect yourself against germs. And history books show that sometimes it translates to at least cross-protection against other completely different mistakes.

There is still no evidence that the approach speeds up the immune system enough to matter against the new coronavirus. But since a new vaccine is expected to take 12-18 months, some researchers say it's time to put this approach on a faster test, starting with a tuberculosis vaccine.

"This is still a hypothesis," said Dr. Mihai Netea of ​​the Radboud University Medical Center in the Netherlands. But if it works, "it could be a very important tool to save this dangerous period until we have a specific and adequate vaccine on the market."

The World Health Organization issued a severe warning Monday not to use the COVD-19 TB vaccine, unless and until studies show it works.

Nearly 1,500 Dutch healthcare workers have already set to work for a study that the Netea team is leading. He uses that vaccine against tuberculosis, called BCG, which is made from a live but weakened bacterial cousin of the tuberculosis germ.

In Australia, researchers hope to enroll 4,000 hospital workers to also test for BCG, and 700 have already received the tuberculosis vaccine or a dummy vaccine. Similar research is being planned in other countries, including the US. USA

Possibly next in line: the oral polio vaccine, drops made from live but weakened viruses. The Baltimore-based Global Virus Network hopes to start similar studies with that vaccine and is in talks with health authorities, the network's co-founder Dr. Robert Gallo told The Associated Press.

Rapid studies are needed to determine if there could be "far-reaching effects for any second wave of this," said Gallo, who heads the Institute of Human Virology at the University of Maryland School of Medicine.

At the US National Institutes of Health. Researchers are in initial talks about proposals to study vaccines against tuberculosis and polio as a possible defense against COVID-19, agency spokeswoman Jennifer Routh said.

There's a great caution: Live vaccines are risky for people with weakened immune systems, and should not be tested against COVID-19 outside of a research trial, said Dr. Denise Faustman, chief immunobiologist at Massachusetts General Hospital, who is planning a TB vaccine study.

"You cannot just extend it," he emphasized. But, "it is an incredible opportunity to test or refute this off-target effect."

The first clues

Years ago, scientists began noticing with various live vaccines what Dr. Victor Nizet, an immunology expert at the University of California, San Diego School of Medicine, calls "an important curiosity that people have been interested in try to take advantage. "

BCG is administered primarily to newborns in developing countries, and offers partial protection against tuberculosis, a bacterial infection. But observational studies showed during childhood that vaccinated babies had better overall survival, including of respiratory viruses.

In 2018, the Netea team released a more direct test. They showed that BCG stimulates the initial immune defenses enough to at least partially block another experimentally administered virus a month later.

What about the oral polio vaccine? Those clues first emerged from the former Soviet Union, said Konstantin Chumakov, a vaccine specialist with the US Food and Drug Administration, who emphasized that he was not speaking on behalf of the FDA. Her mother was a Soviet scientist who published research in the 1970s showing that flu cases decreased markedly after oral polio vaccination.

In 2015, Danish researchers also found some evidence of cross protection after oral polio vaccines. Oral drops are still used in developing countries, while the USA. USA And other areas that have eliminated polio use the inactivated injection for routine childhood vaccines.

DIFFERENT TYPES OF IMMUNITY

There are overlapping types of immune defenses. The usual goal of a vaccine is to prepare the body to recognize a specific health threat and create antibodies capable of defending itself when that particular error appears.

But that takes time. So at the first sign of infection, a first line of foot soldiers, white blood cells, kicks in to defend against the invader in other ways, called innate immunity. If they fail, then the body creates its most specific special forces to join the fight.

BCG appears to be reprogramming innate immune cells so they can more easily kill the germ in advance, said Netea, the Dutch researcher.

Scientists who are not involved in the effort to test these COVID-19 vaccines say it is worth a try.

"The scientific logic I think is quite logical," said Nizet, the UC-San Diego immunology specialist. "The unknown is whether coronaviruses are on the spectrum of things that are efficiently protected,quot; by that first-line innate immunity.

Some scientists have theorized that countries with large populations vaccinated with BCG may have better results in the pandemic. But given the trouble accurately counting the toll, it's too early to jump to conclusions, a warning the WHO reiterated on Monday.

___

Associated Press receives support for health and science coverage from the Howard Hughes Medical Institute Department of Scientific Education. The AP is solely responsible for all content.