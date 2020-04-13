Coronavirus World Live Tracker: Britain hopes to extend blockade

Russia's President Vladimir V. Putin offered his bleakest remarks on managing the pandemic in his country, warning authorities on Monday that the number of seriously ill patients was increasing and that medical workers were facing shortages of equipment. protection.

"We have a lot of problems, and we don't have much to brag about, or reasons to do it, and we certainly can't relax," Putin told top officials in a televised video conference he conducted from his residence outside Moscow. . "We have not passed the peak of the epidemic, not even in Moscow."

Russia's total number of confirmed cases reached 18,328, double the level of five days earlier, with about two-thirds of them in Moscow. The death toll was 148 across the country.

Moscow's health system, in particular, was under increasing strain, and state television reported long lines of ambulances waiting to admit suspected coronavirus patients to hospitals. Authorities stepped up their lockdown in the city of 13 million people, directing residents to apply online for permission to leave their homes.

Putin's grim tone on Monday was part of a sharp change in Russia's official rhetoric about the crisis, and hope faded that the country could escape being hit by the pandemic. He directed officials to remedy the shortage in medical worker protection equipment and share fans and medications in remote regions of Russia to respond to geographic differences in demand.

"All the scenarios of how the situation could unfold must be taken into account, including the most difficult and extraordinary," Putin said.