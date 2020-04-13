Coronavirus World Live Tracker: Britain hopes to extend blockade

Across the world, countries weigh down on flexibilization restrictions, even as new groups emerge.
As the number of people worldwide confirmed to have been infected with the coronavirus exceeds 1.8 million, countries are in various stages of their own outbreaks and are struggling to balance the medical benefits of maintaining restrictions and risks that entails their economies move again.
Preventive measures in many countries have taken the form of blockades. And while some places try to imitate the policies of nations that have curbed their outbreaks and others introduce their own measures, there is no clear path for next steps.
Italy, the The center of the pandemic last month is emerging from the agony of its worst days, and experts say a drop in hospitalizations and deaths in recent weeks is a "reliable,quot; trend. A handful of companies will reopen there starting Tuesday, though the country's broader shutdown will remain until at least May 3.
Spain has also begun easing its restrictions, with some construction workers and others set to return to work this week after a two-week shutdown that touched almost all industries. However, the death toll increased slightly over the weekend, and the decision on whether to pull out to help the economy move again will fuel debate over whether the government is taking too much risk too soon.
The crisis appears to be waning in some parts of Europe, but cases continue to rise elsewhere, including in the United States, which is now directly at the center of the global outbreak with more than 555,000 confirmed cases and 22,000 deaths.
As plain New infections and hospitalizations in New York and other affected areas stabilized in the last days, Dr. Anthony S. Fauci, the country's leading infectious disease expert, said any future steps to alleviate blockages should be part of a slow and thoughtful process.
Britain's blockade, which expires on Monday, will continue until the government decides the parameters for formally elongated restrictions. That decision is expected to come later in the week.
The death toll in the country was more than 11,000 as of Monday. And while officials warned Britain was still days away from a peak of new cases, Prime Minister Boris Johnson was released from the hospital on Sunday after being treated for the virus.
French President Emmanuel Macron is expected to announce an extension of his country's blockade in a televised speech on Monday as the country approaches 100,000 total cases and 15,000 deaths.
In China, where the number of cases has declined in recent weeks, an increase in new infections has been linked to the return of Chinese citizens to Russia, a country that is now experiencing its own rebound.
Some areas of Japan experiencing a new wave of infections have declared a state of emergency for the second time, an example of how the initial successes of social distancing and movement restrictions may fade once they relax.
Russia's President Vladimir V. Putin offered his bleakest remarks on managing the pandemic in his country, warning authorities on Monday that the number of seriously ill patients was increasing and that medical workers were facing shortages of equipment. protection.
"We have a lot of problems, and we don't have much to brag about, or reasons to do it, and we certainly can't relax," Putin told top officials in a televised video conference he conducted from his residence outside Moscow. . "We have not passed the peak of the epidemic, not even in Moscow."
Russia's total number of confirmed cases reached 18,328, double the level of five days earlier, with about two-thirds of them in Moscow. The death toll was 148 across the country.
Moscow's health system, in particular, was under increasing strain, and state television reported long lines of ambulances waiting to admit suspected coronavirus patients to hospitals. Authorities stepped up their lockdown in the city of 13 million people, directing residents to apply online for permission to leave their homes.
Putin's grim tone on Monday was part of a sharp change in Russia's official rhetoric about the crisis, and hope faded that the country could escape being hit by the pandemic. He directed officials to remedy the shortage in medical worker protection equipment and share fans and medications in remote regions of Russia to respond to geographic differences in demand.
"All the scenarios of how the situation could unfold must be taken into account, including the most difficult and extraordinary," Putin said.
Monday was supposed to be the day Britain could have started lifting its blockade, but still with no signs that the epidemic has subsided, the government is expected to drop the current restrictions until well into next month.
The country reported 717 new deaths from the virus, with a total of 11,329. It has 88,621 confirmed cases, exceeding the total reported in China.
When Prime Minister Boris Johnson imposed the shutdown on March 23, he said the government would review it on April 13, but authorities have said it is too early to ease the measures.
The latest death toll was smaller than those reported late last week, but the numbers are typically lower over the weekend due to a delay in reporting.
The number of confirmed cases in China is suspected to be underestimated, although medical experts said the number of people infected in Britain was also likely higher due to a lack of widespread evidence.
The British were cheered on Sunday after Johnson was released from the hospital after his own serious fight with the virus. But now, as he convalesces at his country residence, Checkers, attention is turning to the broader trajectory of the outbreak, which is becoming increasingly worrying.
The number of known infections and deaths is increasing faster in Britain than anywhere else in Europe, leading to the total death toll in Italy and Spain.
Jeremy Farrar, a prominent British medical researcher who is the director of the Wellcome Trust, told the BBC on Sunday that Britain "is probably one of the most affected, if not the worst, countries in Europe."
Millions of migrant workers in the Persian Gulf countries have been locked up, fired and stranded, with nowhere to turn for help amid the coronavirus outbreak. Only Qatar has locked up tens of thousands of migrant workers in a crowded neighborhood, raising fears of a rampant spread of the virus there.
Companies in Saudi Arabia have told foreign workers to stay home, and then stopped paying them. In Kuwait, an actress said on television that migrants should be expelled "into the desert."
The oil-rich monarchies of the Persian Gulf have long relied on the armies of underpaid migrant workers from Asia, Africa and elsewhere to do the heavy lifting in their economies, and have faced criticism from human rights groups. for mistreating those workers.
Now, the coronavirus has made matters worse, as migrants in the Gulf States are locked in narrow, unhealthy, income-deprived dorms and are unable to return home due to travel restrictions.
Some are running out of food and money, and fear they have nowhere to turn in societies that often treat them as an expendable underclass.
"No one called us," said Mohamed al-Sayid, an Egyptian restaurant worker who lives with seven friends in a one-bedroom apartment in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, and all are now unemployed. “No one reviewed us at all. I am not afraid of the crown. I am afraid we will starve. "
President Emmanuel Macron is expected to extend the blockade of France in a televised speech on Monday night as the country approaches 100,000 total cases and 15,000 deaths.
His office has confirmed that the national shutdown, currently in its fourth week, will extend beyond the April 15 deadline. But officials have not given details about its new duration or possible new limitations.
An extension of a week, or even another month of confinement, is widely expected, putting more emphasis on the French economy and society as patience weakens across the country, from Poor urban suburbs to disgruntled rural communities.
The cost of the virus in France appears to have reached a plateau. As the number of patients in intensive care continues to drop below 7,000, a senior health official said it was a "pale ray of sunshine,quot; in the dim light. The number of deaths has also increased at a slower rate.
But authorities say it is too early to know whether the unprecedented strain on France's health system is easing. And the outbreak may be far from over.
The Charles de Gaulle, France's flagship aircraft carrier, docked at Toulon, its home port on the Mediterranean coast, on Sunday after 50 crew members on board tested positive for Covid-19. The French Navy now plans to land and test nearly 2,000 sailors and isolate them for two weeks. It is unclear how the ship's outbreak began.
In an example of how the initial successes of a social distancing campaign may fade once the restrictions are relaxed, Hokkaido, the northernmost island in Japan, declared a state of emergency a second time on Sunday and asked residents to they will stay at home for everyone except for the most essential outings
The Hokkaido governor said the government was taking action due to a second wave of infections. Long before the central government of Japan issued a The state of emergency in the country's seven largest prefectures last week, Hokkaido called for a smooth closure of the region on February 28. As the cases appeared to be under control, the prefecture lifted the state of emergency two weeks later and slowly allowed the schools to reopen their doors. .
The total number of cases remains low in Hokkaido, but the government is concerned about how quickly they multiply. Four new cases were confirmed on April 7, and that number tripled in five days.
On Sunday, Hokkaido and Sapporo, the province's capital, asked residents to refrain from going out, to stop traveling and to avoid restaurants, particularly for "business entertainment."
In Osaka, Japan's third-largest city, the governor on Monday urged businesses such as nightclubs, internet cafes, karaoke, pachinko lounges, cinemas, gyms, museums and libraries to close until May 6. The move followed similar requests in Tokyo.
Under the law authorizing a state of emergency, governors only have the power to request that companies close. Those who do not comply can be publicized, but not officially punished.
Japan's Health Ministry reported 530 new cases and four deaths on Sunday, bringing the total for Japan to 7,255 cases and 102 deaths. Tokyo reported 166 new cases on Sunday, more than half of which were concentrated in one hospital, the latest of several recent groups in the country's hospitals.
A surge of Chinese returning from Russia, which is now Experiencing its own rise in infections, it has fueled the largest increase in new cases reported in China in more than a month.
Chinese officials said Monday that 98 new infections were reported among people who recently arrived in China. Most of them were Chinese citizens who had apparently struggled to return to their homeland after China limited flights in and out of the country.
Previously, an Aeroflot flight from Moscow to Shanghai on April 10 carried 60 people who finally tested positive for the coronavirus. The passengers were quarantined.
That flight came a few days after China said it would close its last overland crossing in Suifenhe, a small town across the border from Russia's Far East, starting Monday.
Many Chinese seeking to leave Russia have flown from Moscow to Vladivostok in hopes of completing the last leg overland. The Chinese consulate in Vladivostok said in a statement Sunday that 243 Chinese citizens infected with the coronavirus had already crossed the border.
So many cases have arisen in the borderlands that the local government has opened a temporary hospital to deal with the case load.
Russia closed its borders with China in January, hoping to curb the spread of the pandemic, only to find a late spike in cases. By Monday, Russia had almost 16,000 cases and at least 130 deaths.
Italy's downward trend is now "reliable," experts say.
Italian authorities reported Sunday only 431 new coronavirus-related deaths, the lowest increase in deaths in two weeks and a significant drop in the virus. peak of the country's crisis at the end of last month.
And even as the total number of deaths approached 20,000, officials and public health experts in the country said the reduction in new cases and deaths was evidence of a hopeful turnaround.
"The trend is now reliable," Luca Richeldi, a pulmonologist at the scientific committee that advises the government, said at a press conference. "Bringing together the fall of hospitalized people, patients in I.C.U. and the number of people who die, we can say that the measures that were adopted and expanded are having an impact on this virus. "
Authorities also said that for the ninth day in a row, fewer people were hospitalized in intensive care.
The drop in numbers has greatly eased the pressure on Italy's national health system, said Dr. Richeldi, who had been affected by the influx of patients last month.
More than 156,000 people in Italy have tested positive for the coronavirus, second only to Europe in Spain, an increase that Dr. Richeldi attributed in part to an increase in testing.
Angelo Borrelli, head of the Department of Civil Protection, said the group of experts managing the next phase of the government's response met with Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte over the weekend. The committee is working on an "inventory of solutions and proposals," Borrelli said.
While the government has extended the closure measures until May 3, companies such as children's clothing stores and stationeries and bookstores will reopen on Tuesday.
On Monday, at Madrid bus stops and metro stations, traffic workers and police officers handed out face masks to travelers who showed documents indicating they were returning to work. Partial relaxation of restrictions, the government's first step to ease A national blockade comes amid a political dispute over whether the measure will reignite an outbreak.
The reopening of construction sites and factories begins on Monday in half of the 17 regions of Spain, and others on Tuesday. Other companies have been allowed to withdraw some employees.
The director of a Michelin factory in Valladolid told Spanish national television that the workers would gradually return. And Alu Ibérica, an aluminum company, resumed its recycling activities on Monday with a third of its workforce.
The government has also issued recommendations for workers, which include washing clothes in high temperatures after returning home and using their own water bottles instead of drinking from water sources.
Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez said Sunday that the general blockade was still in place. "The only thing that has ended is the extreme measure of hibernation,quot; of the economy, he said.
On Monday, Spain reported a decrease in the daily casualty rate, with 517 deaths overnight, bringing the overall figure to almost 17,500, the second highest in Europe.
Some regional leaders, opposition politicians and unions said they feared that a partial return to work would trigger a new wave of infections.
"Companies must have the means to protect us," Pepe Álvarez, secretary general of the UGT union, told Spanish television. "No one can make us choose between working safely or facing difficulties keeping our job."
Oil-producing nations on Sunday agreed to the The largest production cut ever negotiated, in an unprecedented coordinated effort by Russia, Saudi Arabia and the United States to stabilize oil prices and, indirectly, world financial markets.
However, it was not clear if the cuts would be enough to boost prices. Before the coronavirus crisis, 100 million barrels of oil a day fueled world trade, but demand fell by 35 percent. While significant, the cuts do not make up what is needed to align oil production with demand.
The plan by OPEC, Russia and other allied producers in a group known as OPEC Plus will cut 9.7 million barrels per day in May and June, or about 10 percent of world production.
The deal was the result of more than a week of phone conversations involving Mr. Trump; the Saudi crown prince, Mohammed bin Salman; and President Vladimir V. Putin of Russia. It should bring some relief to struggling economies in the Middle East and Africa and to global oil companies, including American companies that directly and indirectly employ 10 million workers.
The reaction in the oil markets on Monday was largely muted. Brent crude, the international benchmark, was unchanged at $ 31.47 a barrel, while West Texas Intermediate, the leading marker for the US. US, rose 1 percent to $ 22.98 a barrel.
"This is at least a temporary relief for the energy industry and for the global economy," said Per Magnus Nysveen, chief analyst at Rystad Energy, a Norwegian consultancy. "The industry is too big to fail."
A small study of chloroquine, which is closely related to the hydroxychloroquine drug that President Trump has promoted, stopped in Brazil after coronavirus patients taking a higher dose developed irregular heart rates that increased their risk of life-threatening arrhythmia.
The study, which involved 81 patients hospitalized in the city of Manaus, was sponsored by the Brazilian state of Amazonas. Approximately half of the participants were prescribed 450 milligrams of chloroquine twice daily for five days, while the rest were prescribed 600 milligrams for 10 days.
Within three days, the researchers began to notice cardiac arrhythmias in patients taking the highest dose. On the sixth day of treatment, 11 patients had died, leading to an immediate end to the high-dose segment of the trial.
"For me, this study conveys useful information, which is that chloroquine causes a dose-dependent increase in an abnormality in the E.C.G. that could predispose people to sudden cardiac death, "said Dr. David Juurlink, internist and head of the University of Toronto's division of clinical pharmacology, referring to an electrocardiogram, which reads the electrical activity of the heart.
The researchers said the study did not have enough patients in the lower-dose trial to conclude whether chloroquine was effective in patients with severe cases of Covid-19, the disease caused by the coronavirus.
Patients in the trial also received the antibiotic azithromycin, which carries the same cardiac risk. Hospitals in the United States are using azithromycin to treat patients with coronavirus, often in combination with hydroxychloroquine.
President Trump has promoted them as a potential treatment for coronavirus despite little evidence that it works, and despite concerns from health officials. Companies that make both drugs are increasing production.
Israel's powerful spy service has been profoundly involved in the country's fight against the coronavirus, and has been one of its most valuable assets in acquiring medical equipment and manufacturing technology abroad, according to Israeli medical and security officials.
As countries around the world compete for limited supplies during the pandemic, they turn to whatever help is available and flex their muscles unapologetically.
And since Mossad determined that Iran, which is struggling with its own coronavirus crisis, no longer poses an immediate security threat, the agency could afford to dive into the health emergency, according to several people with knowledge of its operations.
In early March, a command and control center was established to handle the distribution of medical equipment across the country, with Yossi Cohen, the head of the Mossad, at the helm and based at Sheba Medical Center, the largest hospital From Israel.
Professor Yitshak Kreiss, CEO of Sheba, said the Mossad had been instrumental in helping Sheba obtain vital medical equipment and experience abroad.
Airlines have canceled a staggering number of flights, but thousands are still taking off every day, leaving many in the industry to figure out whether they will continue to work and how to stay safe if they do.
Hundreds of flight attendants and pilots have become ill, and at least five have died from the coronavirus, according to the unions that represent them.
Tens of thousands of airline employees have taken vacations without pay, staying home out of need or concern, or to free up spaces for colleagues who may need more income. But some have kept popping up, either because they need the money or for fear of losing their jobs once the crisis has subsided.
Flight attendants and pilots from several major airlines said they had had to wear their own gloves and masks to work. Even when airlines have committed to providing protective equipment, many have encountered the same supply problems that have plagued hospitals.
Air travel has fallen to new lows: For the first time since its formation, the US Transportation Security Administration. USA He examined less than 100,000 people per day at his checkpoints on at least three occasions this month. More than two million people were examined per day at this time last year.
And even though the industry raised $ 25 billion from the United States government to pay employees through September, many airlines are likely to come out of the crisis with fewer employees.
The reports were contributed by Richard Pérez-Peña, Karen Zraick, Anton Troianovski, Elisabetta Povoledo, Raphael Minder, Aurelien Breeden, Megan Specia, Motoko Rich, Carlotta Gall, Mark Landler, Steven Lee Myers, Claire Fu, Ronen Bergman, Niraj Chokshi, Clifford Krauss and Ruth Maclean.