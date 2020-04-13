Coronavirus symptoms may "reactivate,quot; in some recovered patients – BGR

Coronavirus symptoms may recur in patients who successfully recovered from the initial infection.

The World Health Organization is investigating the matter after reports of coronavirus reactivation in South Korean patients.

The United States now has more coronavirus deaths than any other country in the world.

Visit the BGR home page for more stories.

We are in early April and the coronavirus is still raging across the United States. This weekend alone, the number of coronavirus cases in the United States exceeded 550,000. Meanwhile, the cumulative number of coronavirus-related deaths in the US USA Now it exceeds 22,000. To put that figure in context, the United States now has more coronavirus deaths than any other country in the world.

The good news is that the coronavirus may be peaking in several cities in the US. USA, including New York City, which has long been the epicenter of coronavirus in the country.

"The models show that we are very close to the peak," said FDA Commissioner Stephen Hahn this past weekend. "This has been a fast-moving outbreak, so we really have to take this day by day."

However, the bad news is that some initial reports suggest that patients who are recovering from the coronavirus and apparently in a clear state are now testing positive for the virus again. The reports involve South Korean coronavirus patients who were initially discharged after testing negative for the virus.

The New York Times adds:

South Korean officials reported on Friday that 91 patients believed the new coronavirus had tested positive again. Jeong Eun-kyeong, director of the Korea Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, said in a briefing that the virus could have been "reactivated,quot; rather than patients being reinfected.

As a result, the World Health Organization (WHO) is now investigating the matter.

"We are aware of these reports of individuals who tested negative for COVID-19 using PCR (polymerase chain reaction) tests and then, after a few days, tested positive again," a WHO spokesperson said in a statement. .

"We are closely linked with our clinical experts and working hard to learn more about those individual cases," added the spokesperson. "It is important to ensure that when specimens are collected for testing suspect patients, the procedures are followed correctly."

As it stands now, COVID-19 patients are supposed to recover from the virus in about two weeks. Once a patient tests negative for the virus twice within a 24-hour time period, they are eligible for discharge. However, if it turns out that the virus can somehow reactivate within well-feeling and negative patients under the previous protocol, the consequences would be severe for both patients and their communities.

That said, it is important not to jump to conclusions until a more thorough investigation is completed.

Incidentally, the number of coronavirus-related symptoms has expanded in recent weeks. While intense fever and other flu-like illnesses remain the most common manifestations of coronavirus infection, some patients have experienced a loss of smell, hives, and other skin conditions.

Lastly, Los Angeles County over the weekend extended its home stay policy through May 15. In turn, it is logical that other large cities in the US. USA, with New York and Chicago as two prime examples, extend your own directives to stay home after April 30 as well.

Image Source: Deliris / Shutterstock