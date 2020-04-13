Coronavirus: Italian FA plans to evaluate players before May training returns | Football news





Rodrigo Bentancur (left) and Paulo Dybala in Juventus practice before soccer in Italy stopped last month

The president of the Italian Football Federation says he wants the players to be tested for coronavirus in late April, allowing clubs to re-train in May.

Series A has been suspended since March 9 due to the global pandemic. Italy has been one of the most affected countries, with almost 20,000 deaths and more than 150,000 confirmed cases, according to the latest official figures.

A return date has not yet been set for the first flight from Italy, but Gabriele Gravina said Sky in italy: "Leagues will restart. They will begin when the maximum protection of the health of athletes and staff is guaranteed.

"We are in contact with the Minister (of Sport Vincenzo) Spadafora and with the Ministry of Health. The Federation (Italian Football) will have an important meeting of its scientific-technical committee on April 15, which will also be attended by professionals, scientists and experts of the industry.

Title challengers Juventus and Inter Milan played behind closed doors in one of the last games before closing

"We will underline a procedure, we will send it to the leagues and they will make sure that the athletes rigorously respect it."

"I hope that we will restart at the end of April with the application of these procedures that impose, above all, tests to guarantee that all the protagonists are negative (to the coronavirus).

"Then the actual preparation and training procedure will begin. That is an omen to start as soon as possible with our league (Serie A)."

Gravina added that she believes soccer should "send a message of hope,quot; to the Italian public again.

"All together, we must try to send a message of hope to our country. Soccer has always shown it, not only this time," he said.

"Just think about what happened on the occasion of the last earthquakes that devastated our country. Soccer has always marked a moment of hope and recovery."

"I hope this happens again. It is a wish, but I think if everyone comes together we can make it happen."