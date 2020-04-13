Coronavirus Information: What Happened Today

Governors on both coasts said they would coordinate with nearby states when and how to ease the restrictions.

The Census Bureau said it would ask Congress for a four-month delay in providing population data.

The White House said President Trump had no intention of firing Dr. Anthony Fauci, despite the President's retweet of a message saying, "It's time for #FireFauci."

States unite to plan reopening

Everyone longs for all this to end: the disease, the loss and the pain, of course, but also the difficulties and restrictions of life in limbo. And there are some hopeful signs that the coronavirus pandemic is stabilizing in some areas, including New York, where Governor Andrew M. Cuomo said Monday that "the worst is over."

Policymakers now face the challenge of threading the needle between two main dangers: reopening too slowly and running the risk of deepening economic, social and political wounds; reopen too soon, and you risk giving the virus another chance at death.

President Trump has insisted that the decision is his and that he will soon issue a federal plan, but the governors are not waiting. Groups of states on both coasts said Monday they would work together to reopen their regions gradually as it is safe to do so.

The east coast group includes New York and New Jersey, the two most affected states, and Pennsylvania, Delaware, Massachusetts, Connecticut, and Rhode Island. The west coast group is made up of the states that first reported coronavirus cases, Washington and California, along with Oregon.