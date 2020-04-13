Coronavirus Information: What Happened Today

-
Governors on both coasts said they would coordinate with nearby states when and how to ease the restrictions.
-
The Census Bureau said it would ask Congress for a four-month delay in providing population data.
-
The White House said President Trump had no intention of firing Dr. Anthony Fauci, despite the President's retweet of a message saying, "It's time for #FireFauci."
-
States unite to plan reopening
Everyone longs for all this to end: the disease, the loss and the pain, of course, but also the difficulties and restrictions of life in limbo. And there are some hopeful signs that the coronavirus pandemic is stabilizing in some areas, including New York, where Governor Andrew M. Cuomo said Monday that "the worst is over."
Policymakers now face the challenge of threading the needle between two main dangers: reopening too slowly and running the risk of deepening economic, social and political wounds; reopen too soon, and you risk giving the virus another chance at death.
President Trump has insisted that the decision is his and that he will soon issue a federal plan, but the governors are not waiting. Groups of states on both coasts said Monday they would work together to reopen their regions gradually as it is safe to do so.
The east coast group includes New York and New Jersey, the two most affected states, and Pennsylvania, Delaware, Massachusetts, Connecticut, and Rhode Island. The west coast group is made up of the states that first reported coronavirus cases, Washington and California, along with Oregon.
Texas Governor Greg Abbott said he was working with the White House on a tiered approach to his state, allowing companies with the least potential to spread the coronavirus to open first. He promised details later in the week.
Tentative steps in Europe: The crisis appears to be waning in some countries, giving officials an opportunity to begin easing the restrictions, although many argue that such moves are premature.
Italy, the The center of last month's pandemic will allow some companies to reopen on Tuesday, although the broader restrictions will remain in effect until at least May 3. Spain is allowing some construction workers and others in certain provinces to return to work this week.
In France, however, President Emmanuel Macron said Monday that the strict limits would remain in effect until at least May 11. "The epidemic is not yet under control," he said in a televised speech.
I have a moral: In Hokkaido, the northernmost of Japan's main islands, officials acted early, declared an emergency and called for social distancing on February 28, and by mid-March the strategy seemed to be working to stop the outbreak. They then lifted the emergency and gradually reopened. It was too soon: A second wave of infections quickly erupted, and on Sunday Hokkaido re-imposed the emergency order.
Coming out from the other side
The United States now has its first big wave of people who have recovered from the coronavirus, and thus may be immune to reinfection, at least for a time. That has freed them to do things again that most of the nation still needs to avoid.
Their freedom takes different forms, such as socializing with friends who have also had the virus and flying to a distant state to visit parents. Recovered health workers can replace colleagues who are still at risk of infection or have become ill. Many recovered patients are eager to donate blood to aid research into antibody treatments.
But it is not yet clear how safe they are. There is no reliable test for immunity, and if coronavirus patients have any, no one yet knows how long it lasts. The paucity of evidence prevents some recovered patients from confirming that they do not have a virus.
Recovery is a long and more complicated process than most people think, Fiona Lowenstein, who was hospitalized with the virus and has since created an online support group, she writes in an opinion piece.
In addition to the physical symptoms that can come and go, he said, many patients have experienced severe anxiety, depression and other problems.
Dr. Ryan Padgett, a 45-year-old emergency room doctor in Seattle, is recovering after the coronavirus nearly killed him last month. His case was so severe that he was put into a medically induced coma. Teams of doctors at two hospitals were needed to get him off the edge.
Although he is improving, he faces two to three months of physical and occupational therapy, and is concerned if he will fully regain cognitive function.
Tracking the journey of a coronavirus test
States have begun to speed up tests for coronaviruses, but in New Jersey, the backlog of tests has worsened, not improved.
Sick residents park their cars overnight on mile-long lines outside some test sites in hopes of being tested before the day's supplies run out. And then they wait days for the results.
To understand the heist, Rukmini Callimachi, a Times correspondent, followed the bottleneck-ridden trip from a New Jersey patient's nose to a private laboratory.
"It is a system overload at every point," he said. "There are not enough test kits. There are not enough staff to administer the nasal swab. There is not enough capacity within the laboratories to perform the tests in a timely manner. And there are not enough chemicals for the laboratories to perform more than a certain number tests per day. "
Being next to New York is one factor: the region's labs are awash with high-priority testing from hospitals. The tests are critical to measuring the spread of the virus and a requirement for certain forms of treatment, Rukmini said, but they remain difficult to obtain, and many people are discouraged from trying.
"I have covered wars everywhere," he added. "These are conditions that I'm used to seeing in the developing world, not the United States."
Hot spots
-
China has seen his Biggest rebound in new cases in more than a month, fueled by Chinese citizens who returned from Russia.
-
In Brittany, who has 84,279 cases and 10,612 deaths, Prime Minister Boris Johnson was released from the hospital on Sunday after being treated for the virus.
-
A Navy sailor assigned to the virus-affected aircraft carrier Theodore Roosevelt has died. At least 585 people on the ship have been infected.
-
In Russia, where the case count rose to 18,328, President Vladimir Putin helped promote misinformation about the virus, part of his long war against American science, a Times investigation found.
What else are we following?
-
Some foreign doctors and nurses who want to help in the US USA They have been trapped by travel restrictions and visa rules.
-
For many poor Americans, practicing social distancing is a luxury they cannot afford.
-
Millions of people across the country risk their health by waiting long, tense, sometimes desperate new lines to meet their basic needs.
-
After the death of Li Wenliang, the doctor in Wuhan, China, who tried to warn of the virus outbreak, people turned to his latest social media post to cry and seek comfort.
-
The Mossad, the Israeli spy service, has played a huge role in procuring medical supplies and technology for Israel's fight against the virus.
-
Our opinion columnist Nicholas Kristof visited the emergency departments of two severely affected hospitals in the Bronx. Take a look at the "hot zone,quot;.
-
One of the first "overcoming events,quot; of the US epidemic was a conference by a drug maker, Biogen, in late February.
I wish I could tell you that I am going through my mother in law's recipe box, a task that I have wanted to focus on for the past 10 years, but I am an occupational epidemiologist and have never worked.It is harder to keep people healthy and safe at work. As the weeks of this stressful time go by, I make sure that before we talk about science with my colleagues, let's pause and pay real attention to the much-appreciated question: "How are you?"
– Shannon Magari, Syracuse, N.Y.
