Coronavirus could travel up to 13 feet in the air – BGR

A new study published on the CDC coronavirus website says that the SARS-CoV-2 virus can travel up to 13 feet in the air.

The study showed that various everyday objects in hospitals contained traces of the virus from COVID-19 patients and medical personnel.

Traces of coronavirus were found on the soles of the doctors' shoes and in the hospital pharmacy where there were no patients.

Visit the BGR home page for more stories.

The guidelines for social distancing for the new coronavirus differ depending on who you ask. The World Health Organization (WHO) says you should stay 3 feet (1 meter) from others to minimize the risk of infection. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) recommends doubling that, or 6 feet (2 meters).

The idea is that the further you get away from other people, the less likely you are to come in contact with virus-laden drops from your saliva that can be expelled by coughing, talking, eating, etc. But according to a new In a study from China published on the CDC website, viral particles were discovered about 13 feet (4 meters) from patients inside a hospital with controlled airflow.

In the past few weeks alone, we've seen reports that the new coronavirus could travel up to 27 feet (8 meters), as well as video simulations of airborne particles in various environments. These studies suggested that it is a good idea to wear face protection when you are away from home, even in grocery stores. The CDC also changed their stance on face masks a few days ago, advising people to wear a mask in public.

The new research reinforces the idea that the new coronavirus can travel a long distance through the air and will land on an incalculable number of surfaces in the process. That is why social distancing, hand washing and disinfecting common surfaces could reduce the risk of transmission.

Most interestingly, the researchers conducted the study in a hospital, where cleanliness and air flow are controlled and maintained. The study showed that intensive care units (ICUs) were more likely to have a higher positivity rate, since they harbor severe cases of COVID-19.

The researchers found the SARS-CoV-2 virus on the floors as well as on the soles of the doctors' shoes. They discovered traces of the virus on the floor of the hospital pharmacy, where there are no patients with COVID-19. "They also found traces of the virus on all objects that staff and patients touch frequently. The highest rates were for computer mice, followed by trash cans, handrails, and door knobs, "the study says." Sporadically positive results were obtained from medical personnel's fists and gloves. "

Image Source: CDC

The researchers also measured how far the aerosols would travel, and obtained positive results at a distance of up to 13 feet from the patients, as seen in the image above. Previous research showed that the microdroplets could remain in the air instead of being dragged by gravity like the largest ones, and something as simple as opening a window could create a current that would disperse aerosols. Researchers in the new study found that the virus would not only follow airflow, but would also be found in downstream areas.

The researchers caution that the study has two limitations. First, it is unclear whether the virus collected from the soles of shoes or objects is still viable. The tests detected the nucleic acid, but that is not enough to show that the virus is still contagious. Furthermore, the transmission distance of an infectious dose could not be determined.

However, these findings demonstrate that personal protective equipment is vital in any medical facility that treats patients with COVID-19, especially in the ICU. The researchers also point out that home treatment of patients could have the unwanted effect of infecting other family members given the previous findings. Or, in other words, if you are caring for someone who has coronavirus symptoms, you will have to try to isolate the person from everyone else and treat anything they touch as contaminated material that needs to be washed and disinfected. . The patient should wear face masks as often as possible, which should be replaced and removed regularly. The caregiver should also wear face masks and eye protection, and wash hands frequently after touching contaminated objects.

The study also says that as of March 30, no staff member at the hospital where the investigation was conducted had been infected with SARS-CoV-2, "indicating that adequate precautions could effectively prevent infection."

Image Source: Adela Loconte / Shutterstock