Complete test of the US Navy unmanned helicopter USA Aboard the new Expeditionary Sea Base – Defense Blog

The new Navy unmanned helicopter, the MQ-8C Fire Scout, completed the first dynamic interface test aboard Hershel "Woody,quot; Williams Expeditionary Sea Base (ESB).

The Naval Air Systems Command said this event marked the first time that Fire Scout operated from an ESB-class ship opening opportunities for future deployments.

The Williams was built at a cost of around $ 500 million in 2017, and is the second of three Expeditionary Maritime Base ships built for the Navy by a private sector company. The new ship was commissioned on March 7, 2020.

The Expeditionary Maritime Base operates with a mixed crew of Navy Sailors, Mariners, and Civilians, and is uniquely designed to have an open operations deck below and a flight deck above.

As for the MQ-8C, this is an unmanned aerial system (UAS) designed and manufactured by Northrop Grumman to support military land and sea operations.

The NAVAIR website says the unmanned helicopter has a range of 150 nautical miles and a payload capacity of more than 700 pounds, providing unique situational awareness and precision support for the Navy on land and at sea with its multiple intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance (ISR) capabilities.

The MQ-8C Fire Scout's fuselage is based on the commercial Bell 407, a mature helicopter with more than 1,600 fuselages produced and more than 4.4 million flight hours. Combined with the maturity of Northrop Grumman's autonomous system architecture, Fire Scout meets customer requirements for ship-based and shore-based autonomous systems. It also has the ability to autonomously take off and land on any aviation-capable ship and from prepared and unprepared landing zones. This enhancement significantly increases range and drag (more than double) and payload capacity (more than triple).

Currently, the MQ-8C has completed development tests and is ready to be deployed.