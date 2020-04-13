Colton Haynes hilariously syncs up with Kim Kardashian's makeup tutorial and is almost as much fun as the original!

The actor is trolling Kim Kardashian again and he's so funny! Colton Haynes turned to her TikTok account to recreate one of her KKW Beauty tutorials, more specifically, the one where she was interrupted by her oldest daughter, North West!

The recreation of the entire clip was honestly masterfully done and got a lot of laughter.

While in quarantine, Colton was probably a little bored, just like everyone else, so he decided to post new content related to someone he joked about earlier: Kim Kardashian!

The Teen Wolf actor wanted to shape his eyebrows and imitate the KUWK star at the same time, and it all came out super fun.

The clip she recreated for her TikTok was originally released on April 9 and was a beauty tutorial by Kim, who was still being interrupted by her and Kanye West's first-born North 6!

As Colton lip syncs perfectly, Kim's voice can be heard: "I'm hiding in the guest room, boys. I'm hiding in the guest room because my children won't leave me alone."

Colton can be seen brushing his eyebrows with a spoolie with some bread under his eyes.

Off the screen, in the distance, you can hear the North screaming, "Hey, that's bad!"

Colton reacts, looking quite distressed as he continues to lip sync over what Kim says next: ‘North, can I do my little tutorial? It's all I want to do ".

In the caption, the man wrote: "A girl can't have a damn moment! Phew!

Kim's clip continues even further and is so unintentionally fun!

While trying to complete his tutorial for fans, North continues to enter the room and interrupt her.

The 6-year-old girl teases him about "Pokemon yoga,quot;, waves his hands at his face, and even calls her "bad,quot; for hiding in the bathroom alone.

Kim, visibly exasperated by the boy's behavior, exclaims, "I just want this fun thing for myself."

Finally, she completes her "quarantine glamor,quot; look which she then says she will wear "in my kitchen, where I will be bullied by my children."



