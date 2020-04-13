CNN and MSNBC parted ways with Donald Trump's coronavirus as presenters protested the broadcast of the "propaganda" video – Deadline

CNN and MSNBC interrupted the press conference on Donald Trump's coronavirus on Monday, and presenters protested that the White House was using the time to broadcast a "propaganda" video to praise the President's response to the crisis.

"We are going to avoid broadcasting more of this White House briefing until it is back to what it was supposed to be, which was the Coronavirus Task Force briefing that provides medical information," said Ari Melber on MSNBC, who qualified the video of "some kind of back-edited video propaganda".

On CNN, John King said: "Playing a propaganda video at the expense of taxpayers in the White House information room is new: You can insert your favorite word here in this administration."

MSNBC broadcast the full video before breaking up; CNN cut earlier.

The video appeared to have been prompted by a New York Times report over the weekend: It could have seen what was to come: behind Trump's failure in the virus.

