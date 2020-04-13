Close of France to lift May 11; No festivals until mid-July – Deadline

In a highly anticipated speech, French President Emmanuel Macron addressed the nation tonight, saying that the home confinement caused by the coronavirus crisis will last until May 11. At that time, many companies are expected to reopen, putting a large chunk of the workforce back into action. However, all public meeting spaces, including cinemas, restaurants, bars, and boutiques, will remain closed until further notice.

Macron did not provide specific dates for the return of those sectors, although he also noted that festivals and other events that draw large crowds will not be able to advance until at least mid-July. That puts a key to the works for what had been thought of as a delayed Cannes Film Festival whose organizers understand they have been waiting for a start in late June if the festival were to continue.

France has been locked up for the past month. The original date given for the closure of the bull run was April 15, but the government was expected to extend that for at least a few weeks as Macron did tonight. France now has more than 130,000 confirmed cases of coronavirus, while the number of deaths is 14,967.