Christian McCaffrey Agrees to Carolina Panthers $ 64 Million Extension | NFL news





Christian McCaffrey to become highest-paid running back in NFL history

Carolina Panthers star Christian McCaffrey will become the highest-paid running back in NFL history after agreeing on a four-year, $ 64 million contract extension, multiple media outlets reported Monday.

McCaffrey's reported deal dwarfs the average for Dallas Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott, who is making $ 15 million (£ 12 million) per season.

23-year-old McCaffrey, who was heading into the final year of his rookie contract, earned his first Pro Bowl pro pick and All-Pro first team after a terrific season in 2019.

McCaffrey became the third running back in league history to run for at least 1,000 yards and gain 1,000 receiving yards in the same season. He finished with 1,387 rushing yards and 1,005 receiving yards to join Roger Craig (1985) and Marshall Faulk (1999) as club members.

McCaffrey recorded 116 sacks in 2019, most by one runner. It set the previous mark of 107 in 2018.

McCaffrey has rushed for 2,920 yards and 24 touchdowns in 48 career games since he was selected with the eighth overall pick in the 2017 NFL Draft. He also had 303 catches for 2,523 yards and 15 scores.