Chris Pratt Troll hilariously Patrick Schwarzenegger on Photo Cred

Chris Pratt I just wanted to make sure that his "extraordinary,quot; photographic skills received proper credit.

The hilarious Guardians of the Galaxy The star took to Instagram on Sunday to comment on brother-in-law Patrick SchwarzeneggerEaster photo with girlfriend Abby Champion. In the picture, Patrick and Abby can be seen posing with the adorable cake they made for the holiday celebration.

After seeing Patrick's post, Chris couldn't help but playfully point out the "remarkable composition,quot; of the image.

"That is an extraordinary image,quot;, the actor, who is married to Patrick's sister Katherine Schwarzeneggercommented "Who was your photographer? Clearly someone with an amazing eye. Remarkable composition."

In response to the comment, Patrick credited Chris and wrote, "It went well sir (camera emoji)."

The duo's social media exchange shows how close Chris has become to his in-laws since he married Katherine last year. Exactly 10 months have passed since the couple exchanged vows in front of their loved ones at San Ysidro Ranch in Montecito, California, near Santa Barbara.