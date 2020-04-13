Chris Pratt Troll hilariously Patrick Schwarzenegger on Photo Cred

Chris Pratt I just wanted to make sure that his "extraordinary,quot; photographic skills received proper credit.
The hilarious Guardians of the Galaxy The star took to Instagram on Sunday to comment on brother-in-law Patrick SchwarzeneggerEaster photo with girlfriend Abby Champion. In the picture, Patrick and Abby can be seen posing with the adorable cake they made for the holiday celebration.
After seeing Patrick's post, Chris couldn't help but playfully point out the "remarkable composition,quot; of the image.
"That is an extraordinary image,quot;, the actor, who is married to Patrick's sister Katherine Schwarzeneggercommented "Who was your photographer? Clearly someone with an amazing eye. Remarkable composition."
In response to the comment, Patrick credited Chris and wrote, "It went well sir (camera emoji)."
The duo's social media exchange shows how close Chris has become to his in-laws since he married Katherine last year. Exactly 10 months have passed since the couple exchanged vows in front of their loved ones at San Ysidro Ranch in Montecito, California, near Santa Barbara.
In a recent episode of E! In the roomChris opened up to Jason Kennedy about the impact Katherine has had on her life.
"She has changed my life for the better in many ways," he shared. "My heart and my soul (and) my son, I feel that they are so safe with her, you know?"
Chris shares son Jack pratt with his ex-wife Anna Faris.
"She is a great stepmother. She, God willing, will be a great mother someday," Chris shared. "She has good parents, big brothers. She fills all my many deficits."
He also added: "My nickname on these press tours is, & # 39; Garage Sale & # 39 ;, because, I like it, I'm a scattered brain and I leave things everywhere … and he doesn't mind helping me with those things It's a good match. "
