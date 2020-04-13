Chris Paul beaten by WNBA star Allie Quigley in NBA HORSE challenge | NBA News

Allie Quigley is a three-time WNBA star who takes down three-point shots with ease. However, his status skyrocketed on Sunday after he won a simple game of H-O-R-S-E.

Chicago Sky star toppled 10-time NBA All-Star Chris Paul in the quarterfinals of the NBA H-O-R-S-E Challenge, standing out on the makeshift cobblestone court with chalk lines at his home in Deerfield, Illinois.















Quigley was in H-O-R when the win over Paul ended. She sealed the victory with a cumulative free kick and Paul lost his equalization attempt at his home in Encino, California.

Zach LaVine of the Chicago Bulls, former NBA star Chauncey Billups and Utah Jazz guard Mike Conley were victorious in their respective quarterfinal matches.

LaVine swept former NBA star Paul Pierce, Billups (H-O-R) teamed up to eliminate Atlanta Hawks star Trae Young, and Conley (H) defeated former WNBA star Tamika Catchings.

LaVine's victory makes it an intriguing Chicago battle with Quigley being his semifinal opponent on Thursday.

"I'm excited. We both played for Chicago," Quigley said in ESPN to transmit. "It's great that we are both representing in the next round."

Billups and Conley meet in the other semifinal. The championship match will follow the semifinals.

He shot the bench while sitting on the ground and only had an H when Paul was in H-O-R-S. Paul attempted a return but Quigley extinguished it with the free-throw bank to end the search for the Oklahoma City Thunder point guard.

"I probably would have earned a little more if I come back and I do it differently," Paul said after the setback. "She was great. This was also a lot of fun, Allie, I appreciate it."

LaVine walked past Pierce while playing in Snohomish, Washington, using a battery of shots and long-range shots to easily dispatch the Los Angeles resident.

"Zach, I'm going to give you credit, he was very creative today," Pierce said later. "He surprised me with many shots … I take off my hat before him."

Billups, playing in Denver, was in trouble early when he had H-O-R while Young had a clean sheet. But the boy known as & # 39; Mr Big Shot & # 39; during his playing career he made an impressive recovery to stun Young, who was playing in Norman, Oklahoma.

"I never panic," said Billups. "Even if I kept shooting shots, all I could do was give my best and try to make a few shots. I told you I was a huge underdog against this guy. Today was my day."

Conley, playing indoors in Columbus, Ohio, controlled the flow against Catchings, who is scheduled to enter the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame in late August.

The catches were played outside in Indianapolis.

"Being inside helped me a lot. I see his hair blowing in the wind and I know it's cold in Indiana right now," said Conley. "Once I made the first shots, I felt really comfortable … I'm happy to keep going and happy to compete with a GOAT like Tamika."

