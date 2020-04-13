China limited the flow of the Mekong. Other countries suffered a drought.

As China's geopolitical weight has grown, its leaders have viewed the nation as a different kind of superpower, one that is concerned, as the Chinese newsroom puts it, with "win-win,quot; relationships with other nations.

But some countries, such as Sri Lanka and Djibouti, have fallen into what critics fear are debt traps, as strategic projects end up in Chinese hands. Other African and Asian nations are concerned that China is simply another imperial power eager to suck up natural resources without worrying about the local population.

"This is part of China's commercial development," said Chainarong Setthachua, a professor and Mekong expert at Mahasarakham University in northeast Thailand. "Lay people who depend on the Mekong River resources for their livelihood and income are automatically excluded."

The data model created by Mr. Basist and his colleague Claude Williams measures the various components of a river's flow, from snow and glacial melt to rain and soil moisture. Scientists discovered that for most of the years, the natural and unhindered flow upstream of the Mekong roughly tracked the measured water levels downstream on a meter in Thailand, with occasional exceptions when reservoirs were filled or released in China.

When there was a seasonal drought in China, the five downstream nations – Myanmar, Thailand, Laos, Cambodia and Vietnam – would eventually feel it. When there was an excess of water in China, floods occurred in the Mekong Basin.