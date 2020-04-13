Chicago Bulls sacks Gar Forman when Arturas Karnisovas is named | NBA News

The Chicago Bulls fired longtime general manager Gar Forman on Monday when they formalized the hiring of Arturas Karnisovas as executive vice president of basketball operations.

The team also announced that John Paxson, whom Karnisovas replaced, will serve as senior basketball operations advisor.

Forman had been with the Bulls for 22 years, serving as general manager since May 2009. He was named the NBA Executive of the Year in 2011.

The Bulls made the playoffs seven times with Forman at the helm, but they missed the past two seasons. When the 2019-20 season was suspended on March 11, the Bulls (22-43) were 11th in the Eastern Conference, eight games from the final playoff spot.

Arturas Karnisovas had been the Denver Nuggets general manager since June 2017



"Gar Forman worked tirelessly for the Chicago Bulls organization, first as a scout and then as an executive," team president Jerry Reinsdorf said in a team statement.

"He made many significant contributions during his time here and helped bring some of basketball's brightest young talents to our team, from Derrick Rose, Joakim Noah and Taj Gibson to Jimmy Butler and Coby White.

"He has been a trusted advisor and friend to me over the years, and on behalf of everyone I want to thank him for his commitment to the organization. Gar will always be part of our Bulls family."

Unlike Paxson, Forman will not continue the franchise.

"It has been an honor and a privilege to work for the Chicago Bulls for more than two decades," he said, adding: "The Bulls organization will always have a special place in my heart."

