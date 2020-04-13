Charlie Nicholas criticizes the SPFL voting process: it is an absolute joke | Football news





Charlie Nicholas has been vocal in his criticism of the SPFL

Charlie Nicholas has criticized the SPFL's handling of the vote to determine whether the Scottish leagues should cancel their seasons due to the coronavirus.

The SPFL's contentious resolution to end the season in three divisions and potentially the Premier is based on a technicality about voting on the Dundee Championship side, amid a major dispute between the governing body and the Rangers, particularly over the voting process. .

SPFL President Murdoch MacLennan said Saturday that the board was expected to meet earlier this week to discuss "a wide variety of issues," but Football saturday Expert and former Scottish international Nicholas criticized the SPFL for its handling of the situation.

2:21 Luke Shanley has the latest on the Rangers' push for an independent investigation into the SPFL processes Luke Shanley has the latest on the Rangers' push for an independent investigation into the SPFL processes

He said Sky Sports News: "It's an absolute joke. The SPFL board is an absolute mess, people around you with ideas are forgiving and people in Scotland say 'oh Rangers are being forgiving, so are the Hearts' but all the teams in the country have been self-congratulating by themselves since I can remember playing, until now.

"I have no problem with the business, which does not survive unless I make money. But many of these guys are now in a position where they have a voice at the top level of our game and it has become an absolute disgrace … Dundee does not need to vote, now everyone has another 26 days, they are counting the clock and it is an absolute joke.

2:09 Former SFA chief executive Gordon Smith says he is in favor of rebuilding the league in Scotland to make it fairer for every club Former SFA chief executive Gordon Smith says he is in favor of rebuilding the league in Scotland to make it fairer for every club

"The overall picture of Scottish football is a mess when we should be talking about the Rangers coming back into power, Celtic's incredible domestic dominance, Aberdeen's debt free and the attempt to build a stadium; we should be looking at the positives."

"These things are drowning the life of the game up here and I wish someone would put them around the table and say 'Do you think you're good enough to represent the game?' Because I don't think I would. be. "

& # 39; Kane is an ambitious player & # 39;

Harry Kane continues linked to a departure from Tottenham

Harry Kane's future is back in the spotlight, with Sky Sports News to be told that Tottenham has no intention of selling the striker to Manchester United or any other Premier League rival.

But could it go for the right price?

"Of course it could," said Nicholas. "The world is changing and soccer as much as any other business. I thought it was a really good, open and honest interview with Jamie (Redknapp) and Kane (on Instagram two weeks ago) and I think he has always realized that." . Since Kane loves Spurs, he is ambitious and ambitious players do this.

"At Arsenal in the past, we had Cesc Fabregas and Robin van Persie, who was the most relevant, where, yes, there was more money at Manchester United, but it was there and he won the title and that's how people can look different things.

2:45 Gary Neville says Harry Kane is the type of player Manchester United would traditionally seek to sign, while Jamie Redknapp says he would not be surprised if the Tottenham forward considered his options. Gary Neville says Harry Kane is the type of player Manchester United would traditionally seek to sign, while Jamie Redknapp says he would not be surprised if the Tottenham forward considered his options.

"Kane said in that interview with Jamie & # 39; I want to be the best, I want to improve & # 39; and the Spurs have been diving and going in the wrong direction. Kane, through his injuries and everything else, has probably had a little time to reflect and see that Mauricio Pochettino is gone, José Mourinho is in and what difference does that make?

"The stadium doesn't make a difference to Kane, as good as it can be, and it's about ambition, what you want and what you want to be yourself. I think that came from my whole heart to say 'I'm not looking to get past the Spurs, but if the right deal and the right deal come along, I'll listen to it and consider it, which is fair. "

Despite his talent, Nicholas doesn't think Kane is enough to bring Manchester United closer to the Premier League title.

2:20 Mark Bosnich believes that Tottenham president Daniel Levy would "take Manchester United's hand,quot; if they offered £ 200m for England captain Harry Kane. Mark Bosnich believes that Tottenham president Daniel Levy would "take Manchester United's hand,quot; if they offered £ 200m for England captain Harry Kane.

He explained: "I still think they have a little more to do. Looking at the approach to Manchester City and Liverpool, there is a considerable gap to come. We have seen Frank Lampard and Chelsea threatening a bit earlier in the campaign, but these two for me they are well ahead of the rest.

"I heard Gary Neville on The Football Show this morning talk about the team's backbone with Harry Maguire at the back, then midfield with Bruno Fernandes fine and Kane up front, but I think there are many other positions that need repair. at Manchester United before they threatened to get there.

"They would come closer, Harry Kane would guarantee them goals, but I do think Manchester United is a team that scores goals anyway. I would add that, no doubt, but I still think they would need a couple of players." there to be a great challenge for the title. "

& # 39; Give Aubameyang what he wants & # 39;

Arsenal striker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang has yet to sign new terms at Arsenal

Another prominent striker in recent weeks is Arsenal captain Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, with rumors of a possible new contract, or the lack of one.

But Nicholas is adamant that the star striker should receive a new deal, saying: "With all my heart as an Arsenal man, I would give Aubameyang the contract he wants, put it on for three or four years, if he wants to stay."

"You give him what he wants because in a year if you sell it, they give you back the value of your money if he wants to leave. I just don't see the point of reducing contracts."

"If Barcelona or Real Madrid come in, I'll raise my hands and say I'm not surprised that he wants to go there. If there was anything else in England, I'd be surprised. I don't expect Liverpool or Man City to try to catch him, so probably It would be the European stage that I would go to.

"At his age, if you can get good money for him and he doesn't want to stay at Arsenal, no problem, I don't care about that. I think we have people who can come in and we will miss his goals, but I can accept it if Aubameyang wants going to Barcelona, ​​Real Madrid or even Juventus … But he is the Arsenal superstar and I think he enjoys it. "

But as the former Arsenal striker points out, Mikel Arteta's real concern should be at the back, where there are still obvious problems.

"Now (the areas necessary to strengthen) has been the same for the last five or six seasons, he is always defensive," said Nicholas. "Here in Scotland, there has been a report that they might be interested in Celtic's Odsonne Edouard and the scenario is that Arsenal really doesn't need any more strikers right now."

"By the end of the season, whatever it is, I think Arteta has identified quite a few of his own players whom he would be happy to treat and move on. But the defensive area is part of Arsenal which has long been damaged number of years, it has to be fixed and those are the crucial areas for the reconstruction of Arsenal.

"We know that Arteta has improved the team, but they must improve much, much better defensively. Many of the targets I am reading about in Europe are especially defensive-minded players. That is positive for me and that is where the objective,quot;. "