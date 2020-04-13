CBS sets premiere for final season of & # 39; The Amazing Race & # 39; and & # 39; Survivor & # 39; – Deadline

CBS has revealed programming plans for the upcoming season of The surprising race and the season finale of Survivor.

The station will broadcast a three-hour season finale of Survivor: winners at warwhich is 40th Reality competition series season.

Filmed last summer in Fiji, the show features twenty past winners. Survivor seasons competing for a prize of $ 2M. After the 39-day battle, host Jeff Probst will crown the winner. During the finale, Probst will virtually connect by video with the 20 players to discuss the season's best moments.

It will air on Wednesday, May 13 between 8 p.m. and 11 p.m. Before the finale, CBS will air a penultimate two-hour episode on Wednesday, May 6.

A week later, on Wednesday May 20, CBS will debut on 32North Dakota season The surprising race. Filmed in late 2019, the show will see 11 new teams compete in destinations in Trinidad and Tobago, France, Germany, Kazakhstan and Brazil. Host Phil Keoghan will kick off the show from the Hollywood Bowl in Los Angeles. Comes after 31S t The show's season aired between April and June 2019.

The surprising race It will assume its regular schedule on Wednesdays at 8pm on May 27.

This comes after the 33rd season of The surprising race was hit by the COVID-19 outbreak. Filming started earlier this year in the UK before producers sent the teams home in February. Survivor was not in production when the outbreak occurred.

Survivor It is produced by S.E.G. Holdco with Mark Burnett, Jeff Probst, Matt VanWagenen, Jesse Jensen and Kahaia Pearson as executive producers.

The surprising race It is produced by Jerry Bruckheimer Television and Worldrace Productions in association with ABC Studios and Amazing Race Productions. Jerry Bruckheimer, Bertram van Munster, Jonathan Littman, Elise Doganieri, Mark Vertullo and Phil Keoghan are executive producers.

"When Survivor wraps up one of his best seasons in May, we can't wait to schedule another signature reality series, The surprising race, to smoothly enter the time period, "said Noriko Kelley, executive vice president of program planning and programming for CBS Entertainment.