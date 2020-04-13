Carey Hart remembers Pink and her son's intense coronavirus battle

Carey Hart He has recalled his wife and son's "intense,quot; battle with the coronavirus.

April 3 Pink announced that she and her 3 year old son Jameson he had contracted coronavirus and has since recovered.

"This disease is serious and real," he warned on social media and announced his $ 1 million donation to the coronavirus relief efforts. "People need to know that the disease affects young and old, healthy and unhealthy, rich and poor, and we must do free and more accessible tests to protect our children, our families, our friends and our communities."

In a video chat with Ellen DegeneresThe Grammy winner recalled her son vomiting, suffering from chest pain and trouble breathing, and described it as "the most terrifying thing I've ever had in my entire life."

Now in a radio interview with her longtime husband on SiriusXM & # 39; s The Jason Ellis Show, Carey Hart He said that his famous wife and son "became very ill."