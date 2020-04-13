Carey Hart remembers Pink and her son's intense coronavirus battle

Carey Hart He has recalled his wife and son's "intense,quot; battle with the coronavirus.
April 3 Pink announced that she and her 3 year old son Jameson he had contracted coronavirus and has since recovered.
"This disease is serious and real," he warned on social media and announced his $ 1 million donation to the coronavirus relief efforts. "People need to know that the disease affects young and old, healthy and unhealthy, rich and poor, and we must do free and more accessible tests to protect our children, our families, our friends and our communities."
In a video chat with Ellen DegeneresThe Grammy winner recalled her son vomiting, suffering from chest pain and trouble breathing, and described it as "the most terrifying thing I've ever had in my entire life."
Now in a radio interview with her longtime husband on SiriusXM & # 39; s The Jason Ellis Show, Carey Hart He said that his famous wife and son "became very ill."
"My son probably had the worse of the two, debunking the theory that this only affects older people," he said, noting that "it also got pretty bad,quot; for Pink, who has asthma and was having a hard time breathe when the virus attacked your lungs and chest.
Recalling how everything unfolded, Hart said he had returned home from Daytona Beach Bike Week around March 11 and that the family shut himself in completely. Hart said they started getting sick three or four days later.
After being home for another 10 days, her son took a "turn for the worse,quot; with a fever of around 102 or 103 for almost three weeks in a row.
Amy Sussman / E! Entertainment / NBCU Photo Bank
"The boy was in the bathroom four or five times a day trying to break his temperature," he said.
Meanwhile, the singer was "progressively worse," so they moved into her Los Angeles home to be closer to Jameson and Pink's doctors. Eventually her symptoms began to break down and have since turned negative.
Although they thought "if one of us has it, we all have it,quot; considering that they had all been living together, Hart and his 8-year-old daughter Willow it never showed any symptoms and was not tested.
