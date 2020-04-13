Canucks' Tanner Pearson in the rebound year, possibly playing the NHL game on his birthday, in August

Tanner Pearson of the Vancouver Canucks will turn 28 on August 10. Usually, it's not a time of year when you adjust to an NHL game. However, with the great possibility of summer hockey, that can happen.

"Yes, seriously," he recently said in a call with reporters, noting that it is also his wedding anniversary. "You know, even if you had told me five years ago to think about playing an NHL game on my birthday, I probably would have told you that you were crazy. But, you know, right now, crazier things are happening."

Indeed.

The NHL and the world of sports are on hiatus as the COVID-19 pandemic continues to impact the world. For now, Pearson and his fellow hockey players are at home exercising, walking away from the ice, and spending time with the family. If and when the NHL returns, the Canucks' future is bleak. Technically, the classification had them outside looking at the morning of March 12, thanks to a tiebreaker; however, when you factor the percentage of points, they are inside.

"I think we were there, knocking on the door to be in the playoffs," he said. "It's the place you want to be at, you know, at this point in the season. It's unfortunate what happened, obviously, you know, we're working in the right direction, that you want to make the playoffs and get to the point where compete for the Cup. "

If the Cancuks play playoff hockey in 2020, it would be the first time since 2015, when they lost in the first round to the Calgary Flames. In 2020, they would face another Alberta team, the Edmonton Oilers.

"Obviously they have the two great hitters (at Connor McDavid and Leon Draisaitl)," he said. "But at the end of the day, if we get the callback, yeah, you want to be one of those flame-picking teams that you're fighting for. You know, you just have to be one of the teams, then anything can happen. "

MORE: Canucks & # 39; J.T. Miller wants & # 39; fair season & # 39; if the NHL returns

In the four-game series of the regular season, which divided the two teams, Pearson recorded a combined total of three goals and four assists against the Oilers, including four points in Vancouver's 5-2 win on November 30 and a whopping 11 shots on goal in The Opening Night Showdown. The 2019-20 season was also a year of recovery for Pearson after he was traded twice last season. In his first full season with the Canucks, he eclipsed his best mark in points (45), including 21 goals in 69 games.

"I've always believed in myself that I can score 20 goals in this league," said Pearson, who reached the 20-goal mark in 2016-17 with the Kings. "Especially after how last year … ended the Canucks and that hot streak, it gave me a boost of confidence. I definitely showed myself what I can do well if I really buckle up and have fun with the game and focus on the little things. ”

Playing alongside captain Bo Horvat, he was well on his way to reaching the 25 highest goals of his career before the season stopped. Of the 21 goals he scored, two were short, three occurred in the power play and three ended up being game winners, demonstrating that head coach Travis Green was not afraid to use the striker in all situations.

MORE: Nikolay Goldobin Allegedly Addressed KHL

"I think I learned, especially over the past year, not to be too frustrated," said Pearson. "I think that was probably the majority of my career so far, when it comes to learning; when things don't go your way, try to get on with it or even work harder to get something back or get something for yourself. .. don't feel too frustrated about it.

"I think when you do that, things will go your way and then … just focus on my game and the game, the game and, you know, things will come my way after that."

Whether or not the NHL season returns in some way to end the 2019-20 season, the year was positive for the 27-year-old forward. Now all you have to do is wait and see if you will blow out the birthday candles right before the record drops.