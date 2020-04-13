Burger King Offers Whoppers Students Free for Correctly Answering School-Related Questions

# Roommates, with most schools closed indefinitely for the rest of the school year, children may be a little fidgety with online learning and not be able to see their friends. Well, Burger King has decided to give students something special to demonstrate that they are putting their education first despite being under lockdown for coronavirus.

According to @USAToday, Burger King offers American Whoppers students free to correctly answer virtual test questions. Starting April 13th and continuing until April 20thBurger King says he will post a question every day on his social media pages, including Facebook and Instagram. The questions will cover a variety of different topics, including math, biology, chemistry, and literature.

The new promotion is for customers who have the Burger King BK app and for all students between the ages of 13 and 18 with parental consent. To enter, each student must put their answers in the BK application to get the free Whopper sandwich with any purchase. However, the company specified that there is a limit of one Whopper per student.

The popular fast food chain explained the reasoning behind its new promotion, saying it "wants to reward students who continue to study hard during the global pandemic." Unfortunately, those living in Alaska and Hawaii are not eligible to participate, as digital coupons are not accepted in those areas. For the full terms and conditions of the promotion, Burger King customers should visit the company's website.

