Bruno Fernandes: Manchester United transformed by new signing | Football news







Manchester United's 2-0 loss at home to Burnley in January felt like a nadir under Ole Gunnar Solskjaer. Old Trafford was half empty when the final whistle blew, but noise noises could still be heard around the stands as players walked towards the tunnel.

Fans had a right to show their frustration. It had been another apathetic performance in a season that seemed in danger of being completely drained. But the mood could hardly be more different now.

In the space of a few weeks before the postponement of football, Manchester United revitalized their challenge in the top four in the Premier League, reached the FA Cup quarterfinals and confirmed their place in the last eight in Europe. League. His 11-game unbeaten streak is the longest since the start of Solskjaer's tenure.

It would not have happened without Bruno Fernandes. The 25-year-old has had a transformative impact since his £ 68m arrival from Sporting Lisbon on the penultimate day of the transfer window, meeting the highest expectations and more. In nine appearances in all competitions so far, there have been three goals, five assists and more.

Bruno brings the lost X factor

"We think we have added some X factor and quality with Bruno," said Solskjaer in February. "It gives us a different flavor. He is a player who likes to play penetrating passes, forward passes. He likes to take risks, which is what a Manchester United player should do."

What a Manchester United player should do, perhaps, but certainly not what they had been doing previously.

Solskjaer's lack of creativity and imagination in the midfield had increased without Paul Pogba, but Fernandes changed it from the moment he joined the team. In his debut, in a 0-0 draw with Wolves that would otherwise be forgettable, he could be seen finding Juan Mata between the lines with the kind of passes others might have a hard time seeing, let alone execute.

It was a glimpse of what was to come. In addition to adding goals and assists since his reverence in the Premier League, Fernandes is among the best players in Manchester United in terms of shots, opportunities created and passes to the last third.

Even more significant, however, is that he has produced more than three times as many passes in the opposition area as any of his teammates. In the Premier League as a whole, in fact, his total of 48 is second to Trent Alexander-Arnold of Liverpool since early February.

Fernandes has provided a link between midfield and United's attack, but it's his ability to produce those killer passes that really sets him apart. He has unelected defenses from open play, as he did for Anthony Martial's goal in a 3-0 win over Watford, and provided established piece opportunities, such as Harry Maguire's first game in a 2-0 win in Chelsea.

Suddenly Manchester United seems like a formidable attacking force again. In the eight games that Fernandes started, they scored 21 times. A team that previously averaged 1.6 goals per game now averages 2.6. Odion Ighalo has also helped, of course, but what is crucial is that there is now someone providing the kind of service that the party was crying out for.

High arrogance and leadership

Fernandes was named Premier League Player of the Month in February

The quality of Fernandes was not in doubt, of course. This is a player who scored 63 goals and provided 52 assists in 137 games for Sporting Lisbon.

But United's recent history is proof that skill alone isn't always enough. Thanks to his temperament and talent, Fernandes is succeeding where Alexis Sánchez, Angel Di Maria and others have failed.

"We often talk about players taking the time to establish themselves in a club, it hasn't taken long, has it? Said Roy Keane in Sky Sports last month. "He seems like a very good personality. Obviously it's a great move for him, but he seems to be enjoying himself. He has a bit of arrogance about him."

That arrogance can be seen in his arrogant performances, and it was also evident in the way he calmed Pep Guardiola during the 2-0 victory over City in the Manchester derby. "I am very respectful of Pep, what he won and what he did for football, but at that time he did not respect me and he did not deserve my respect," he said. Sky Sports then.

That exchange was predictably good with fans, who are already in love with him, and his teammates have been equally impressed. "He has an aura about him," said Harry Maguire recently. Luke Shaw has praised his impact "in the locker room,quot; as well as on the field. "He is a different player," added David de Gea.

Fernandes has won applause for his pace of work both on game days and in training camp, embracing the physical appearance of the Premier League and contributing both defensively and offensively. However, it is with the ball at his feet that his leadership qualities are most evident. Your security of possession is passed on to those around you.

"It has brought leadership, but I think it has brought it in a different way," added Keane. "People talk about leadership in terms of tackling, but it just gave everyone a boost, and that comes down to its quality."

Martial has certainly been emboldened, leaving a losing streak behind him to score four goals in his last six appearances, three of which were set by Fernandes. In midfield, Fred has grown in stature and so has Nemanja Matic. Meanwhile, on the right side, Aaron Wan-Bissaka is improving the attacking side of his game, having received individual guidance from the new arrival.

However, it is as a team that Manchester United have benefited the most. The boos that rang out at Old Trafford against Burnley are a distant memory now. When football returns, and with Bruno Fernandes leading the way, United will imagine his chances of ending the season to the fullest.