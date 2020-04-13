Broadway musicians urge Union to approve Disney concert Benefit COVID-19 – Deadline

Broadway musicians who performed at the starry star last November Celebrating 25 magical years of Disney on Broadway The event wants your union to step back and allow a broadcast of the program to raise funds for the Broadway Cares Equity Fights AIDS Emergency Relief Fund COVID-19.

In a petition posted Sunday on Change.org, 14 musicians and the conductor urge Ray Hair, president of the American Federation of Musicians, to reverse his decision to deny broadcast rights without additional charges to the charity. Such agreements had already been reached with Disney Theatrical Productions, SAG-AFTRA and Actors & # 39; Equity Association. The petition was also signed by Adam Krauthamer, president of the Local 802 chapter of the American Federation of Musicians.

"As musicians we have missed the opportunity to play in public, but this use of our recorded performance could have been a great tool to raise funds for people in our community who need it," the petition says in part.

Last week, Hair refused to grant the rights, arguing that the musicians are currently in a "zero job situation" and should be paid for the broadcast.

The free broadcast of the recorded show had originally been scheduled for 7 p.m. ET tonight.

"We recognize that (Hair) is working hard to protect the rights of members," the musicians say in an open letter accompanying the petition (read it below), "but we as an orchestra are happy to forgo any payment for the transmission". of this charitable event, especially in light of the additional $ 25,000 (Broadway Cares / Equity Fights AIDS) support offered to donate on our behalf to the Local 802 Emergency Relief Fund. "

As of Monday morning, the petition had racked up 8,809 out of a target of 10,000.

The complete open letter:

We are in a world that has changed radically in just a few weeks due to a terrible disease that isolates us and has changed everyone's life. At that time, we must all unite for the common good. As musicians we have missed the opportunity to play in public, but this use of our recorded performance could have been a great fundraising tool for people in our community who need it.

It would serve to show the world the value of live music and could also inspire young musicians around the world, as well as being entertaining and encouraging to audiences around the world in these difficult times.

Ray Hair, the president of the American Federation of Musicians, made this decision for us without our knowledge. We acknowledge that you are working hard to protect membership rights, but we as an orchestra are happy to forgo any payment for the broadcast of this charity event, especially in light of the additional $ 25,000 in support that BCEFA offered to donate to our name the Local 802 Emergency Relief Fund. This generous donation would directly support Local 802 members who need it most during this crisis. Now more than ever it is essential to unite with the other members of the artistic community to help those in need. We plead with President Hair to allow the fee waiver so this broadcast can raise the urgently needed funds for BCEFA and provide a sense of joy and community that we can all share.

In unity and support of our community, the members of the orchestra

Jim Abbott Ann Gerschefski

David Kuhn Gary Seligson

Daniel Weiss Steve Kenyon

Greg Riley Tony Kadleck

Shelagh Abate Jason Jackson

Lori Abbott Laura Bontrager

Rolando Morales-Matos Horace "Junior" Wedderburn

Orchestra Contractor Howard Joines

Adam Krauthamer … President of Local 802 AFM