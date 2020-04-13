British comedian Tim Brooke-Taylor dies of coronavirus at 79



Tim Brooke-Taylor, a renowned British comedian and performer, died on Sunday morning of COVID-19. Brooke-Taylor was a member of The Goodies and a regular on the BBC. He entered comedy in the 1960s alongside Monty Python's John Cleese and Graham Chapman. Brooke-Taylor was part of Cambridge University's Footlights magazine, the breeding ground for several generations of British comic talents.





Brooke-Taylor went on to form The Goodies with Graeme Garden and Bill Oddie. The trio specialized in slightly surreal sketches that incorporated visual inventiveness, antics, and song. His song Funky Gibbon became a hit of the UK Top 10 charts in 1975.



Her television show, which aired during the 1970s, was a hit in Britain, Australia, and New Zealand. He developed a cult following in many other countries.





On Sunday morning, Taylor's agent confirmed her death from the coronavirus. Writer and performer Stephen Fry tweeted, “I just heard the devastating news of Tim Brooke-Taylor's death. A hero since I can remember and, sometimes golden, a colleague and collaborator in "Sorry, I have no idea." Gentle, kind, funny, wise, warm, but penetratingly witty when he decided to be. Very sad."



Brooke-Taylor is survived by his wife, Christine, and two children.

