Britain exceeds 10,000 coronavirus deaths when Boris Johnson leaves hospital; The Pope speaks of "contagion of hope,quot;

Blocks in some European countries are changing, but not without heated debate.
Across Europe, leaders moved cautiously to gauge blockade measures, wary of triggering waves of new infections as they seek to mitigate the economic disaster created by the virus.
In Denmark, schools and kindergartens will reopen on Wednesday, with new instructions to prevent children from playing in large groups. Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen said the easing of the restrictions was like "walking a tightrope,quot; even as hospitals in Denmark remained below full capacity, and deaths appeared to decrease.
In France, the death toll rose to nearly 14,400 people, but the country had its fourth consecutive day with a decline in intensive care patients, The Associated Press reported. A blockade imposed on March 17 is expected to be renewed.
In Russia, authorities on Sunday reported 2,186 new confirmed cases, the largest daily increase since the outbreak began, bringing the national count to 15,770, with 130 deaths. Moscow's Mayor Sergei Sobyanin said the city would introduce digital permits that will be required to travel by car, motorcycle, taxi and public transportation.
In Germany, where gatherings of more than two people are prohibited, police in Frankfurt were attacked with stones and metal pipes when they tried to dissolve a party of about 20 people on Friday night. Across the country, hundreds of officers were deployed through parks and riverbanks to ensure compliance. Chancellor Angela Merkel will meet with state governors on Wednesday to discuss whether the restrictions can be eased.
Spain, the only European country affected by the pandemic with more force than Italy, was preparing to allow factories and construction sites to withdraw workers after the Easter holidays, even when the population remains closed until at least April 26. Elected officials of the regional governments of Madrid and Catalonia, the two areas most affected by the virus, questioned the lifting of the restrictions.
On Saturday, Isabel Díaz Ayuso, the conservative leader of the Madrid region, said she would respect government orders, but warned that it would be "unforgivable,quot; if authorities allowed another wave of infections.
Britain exceeds 10,000 deaths, and Boris Johnson is released from the hospital.
In Britain, where the total number of reported coronavirus deaths exceeded 10,600 this weekend, Prime Minister Boris Johnson was released from the hospital on Sunday.
It was a big step forward in its recovery from the coronavirus and welcome relief for a nation whose political leadership has been more affected by the contagion than that of any other western country.
In a video posted on Twitter, he acknowledged that the National Health Service saved his life and called it "the beating heart of this country."
"It's hard to find words to express my debt," he said, a little pale but speaking with his usual vigor.
He thanked the British for adhering to social distancing measures and said they were helping to stop the spread of the virus.
He called two nurses, Jenny from New Zealand and Luis from Portugal, who "stayed by my bed for 48 hours, when things could have gone either way."
President Marcelo Rebelo de Sousa of Portugal then he thanked Luis Pitarma and all the Portuguese professionals who fight against Covid-19 worldwide.
Jenny McGee, the New Zealand nurse, told her family that she was "impressed,quot; by Mr. Johnson's recognition, according to The New Zealand Herald.
Johnson, who spent three nights in intensive care at St. Thomas Hospital in London, will convalesce at Checkers, the prime minister's country house, the government said in a statement. But he will soon be able to sign important decisions, including when to ease the country's blockade.
His release came a day after Queen Elizabeth II released an engraved Easter message saying that the holidays were a moment of "light that overcomes darkness."
"We know that the coronavirus will not defeat us," said the queen. “As dark as death can be, particularly for those who suffer with grief, light and life are greater. May the living flame of Easter hope be a constant guide as we face the future. "
The total number of confirmed cases in the country is almost 79,000, and the virus has also emerged in the country's prisons. Julian Assange's fiancée, the founder of WikiLeaks, who is being held at Belmarsh Prison, a high-security facility in London. asked that he and others be released on bail because an inmate at the facility has died of the coronavirus. Assange and her partner, Stella Moris-Smith Robertson, a legal researcher on her legal team, have two young children together.
Overall, crime has decreased in the country since the closure measures were introduced, a drop of 21 percent in the past four weeks compared to the same period last year, officials said Saturday.
But Home Secretary Priti Patel said in a daily briefing that scammers had been using the pandemic "as a hook for new acquisitive crimes,quot; with losses for victims exceeding £ 1.8m, around $ 2.2 million.
He also said that online sex abusers had been exploiting the fact that an increasing number of young people are online at home, and that calls to a national hotline for victims of domestic abuse had increased 120 percent in a period of 24 hours.
Erdogan rejected the resignation of the minister who oversaw Turkey's hasty confinement.
President Recep Tayyip Erdogan refused on Sunday to accept the resignation of Turkey's interior minister, who offered it after taking responsibility for an abruptly announced curfew over the weekend that sparked the panic purchase.
Minister Sulyeman Soylu announced his resignation on Sunday night. On twitter, saying that he was responsible for implementing the blockade. Within an hour, the president's communications director announced that Erdogan had refused to accept his resignation.
Mr. Soylu is one of the most powerful ministers in Mr. Erdogan's cabinet, and his attempt to resign, following the removal of another minister two weeks ago, is an indication of the political consequences of the coronavirus pandemic.
Confirmed cases have increased to more than 56,000 in Turkey's population of 80 million, and deaths are 1,198.
The closure of 31 provinces was announced just two hours before it went into effect at midnight on Friday, sending thousands of citizens to night shops to buy provisions, undoing the government's efforts to encourage social distancing.
At the time, Mr. Soylu said the president ordered the closure, but on Sunday, he said, the responsibility to "implement the weekend curfew decision, which was aimed at preventing the epidemic, belongs to me by full,quot;.
Turkey seemed to be controlling the spread of the virus better than some European nations, and Erdogan introduced gradual restrictions while keeping some companies running. The country suffered double-digit unemployment and inflation even before the pandemic began.
Erdogan has tried to reassure citizens that the government will manage the financial and health consequences of the pandemic, but complaints that a government compensation plan is inadequate. Many casual workers have no income and thousands of workers are being laid off.
Saudi Arabia, Russia and others agree to cut oil production to balance falling demand caused by the blockades.
Saudi Arabia, Russia and other oil-producing nations completed an agreement to cut production, with the aim of boosting prices that collapsed when global demand plummeted amid the pandemic.
The Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and Russia had reached a tentative agreement on Thursday. The final agreement will reduce 9.7 million barrels per day.
The plan was delayed after Mexico held firm to its position of reducing 100,000 barrels a day and not the 400,000 barrels that Saudi Arabia had pressed. The United States, Brazil and Canada promised to make up for the difference of 300,000 barrels per day.
The collapse in economic activity caused by the virus reduced demand by an estimated 30 million to 35 million barrels per day, according to international energy agencies and oil consultants. Analysts expect oil prices, which soared above $ 100 a barrel just six years ago, to remain below $ 40 for the foreseeable future.
Russia and Saudi Arabia, which just a month ago hoped to undermine US producers, have pulled back from threats to pump more oil to the already saturated market. President Trump had pressured both countries to lower production.
In a live Easter Mass, Pope Francis says the pandemic is "testing our entire human family."
Pope Francis celebrated Easter Mass in St. Peter's Basilica on Sunday morning, empty of worshipers and attended by a handful of attendees. The mass, sung mainly in Latin, was broadcast live by the tens of thousands who were unable to attend in person.
Last year, an estimated 70,000 worshipers gathered in St. Peter's Square on Easter morning to hear the Pope deliver his message "Urbi et Orbi,quot; ("To the city and the world,quot;) after the Easter mass . But this year people are banned from gathering in the plaza due to the coronavirus outbreak.
Francis acknowledged that for many, "this is an Easter of loneliness lived amid the sadness and hardships the pandemic is causing, from physical suffering to financial hardship," and said his thoughts were with those directly affected by the viruses: doctors and nurses, the sick, those who died and mourning relatives. As he spoke, more than 1.7 million cases had been recorded worldwide, with at least 109,000 deaths.
Referring to "a world already facing challenges of the time and now oppressed by a pandemic that severely tests our entire human family," Francis spoke of the "contagion of hope." God is with us, he said, "firmly assuring us: do not be afraid, I am risen and I am still with you."
Recognizing the concerns of many people facing an uncertain economic future and fears about unemployment, he called on political leaders "to work actively for the common good, to provide the means and resources necessary so that everyone can lead a dignified life and, when circumstances allow, help them resume their normal daily activities. "
"This is not a moment of indifference," said Francis, "because everyone is suffering and needs to be united to face the pandemic."
Amid an explosion of cases in the United States, Easter services take many forms.
On Sunday morning, millions of Americans tuned in to Easter services online to celebrate the holiest day on the Christian calendar as the coronavirus continued to explode across the country in the world's largest and deadliest outbreak.
But a small handful of pastors in states like Louisiana and Mississippi defied the stay-at-home orientation and organized worship services in person, risking contagion among their congregations and their own arrests.
Other churches tried to maintain an appearance of community ritual while keeping the faithful apart. In Kentucky, Victory Hill Church held a service in a movie theater so people could pray in their cars. At St. Patrick's Cathedral in New York, parishioners watched online as Cardinal Timothy M. Dolan leaned over the communion cup and wine, his voice echoing off the empty benches toward the closed front door.
At the National Mall in Washington, some people gathered on the steps of the Lincoln Memorial to sing hymns and watch the sun rise.
Meeting restrictions have frustrated a small number of religious conservatives, who see the rules as attempts to limit Christian practice. In Kentucky on Saturday, a federal judge blocked Louisville Mayor Greg Fischer from restricting church entrance services, noting that liquor stores were still open. The governors of Florida and Texas have exempted religious services from orders to stay home.
President Trump spent Easter morning watching a service broadcast live at Dallas First Church by Robert Jeffress, a conservative evangelical pastor who has come under fire for calling homosexual conduct. "Dirty,quot; and "degrading,quot;, calling the Catholic Church an instrument of Satan and claiming that Islam "promotes pedophilia,quot;. During the service, Jeffress thanked President Trump for defending religious freedom.
This is what is happening in the United States:
-
The country has surpassed Italy in the total number of confirmed deaths from the coronavirus, more than 20,000, and has by far the highest number of known cases: more than 530,000.
-
With roads cleared of traffic due to the coronavirus pandemic, cities like Boston, Minneapolis, and Oakland, California have reused streets in car-free zones, giving pedestrians and cyclists more room to spread out and practice social distancing.
-
A Times investigation found that throughout January, when President Trump played down the seriousness of the virus and focused on other issues, a number of figures within his government, from top White House advisers to experts on Cabinet departments and intelligence agencies identified The Threat, raised alarm bells, and made clear the need for aggressive action. Read the full investigation.
-
New York Governor Andrew M. Cuomo, who has become the global epicenter of the pandemic, said at a news conference Sunday that the state's daily death tolls were maintained in the 700s, but the rate of hospitalizations continues to decline. Read the latest updates from the New York region.
-
Walt Disney World in Florida plans to suspend about 43,000 workers, the company and a union coalition representing the workers said. In mid-March, Disney theme parks around the world closed, including Disney World in Florida and Disneyland Resort in California.
-
Officials in New Jersey, second only to New York in number of cases and deaths, advocated last week for medical professionals from other states to come to their aid. By Friday, 75 ambulances with license plates from as far away as Minnesota and Georgia and nearly 200 paramedics and emergency medical technicians had arrived to help the state.
The latest in science news: Researchers are studying the role of "super-spreaders,quot; that infect many others.
As the virus circles countries around the world, scientists are studying the role of super-spreaders, a poorly defined term for people who can infect a disproportionate number of others, either as a consequence of genetics. , social habits or simply being in the wrong place. The wrong time.
Understanding how they work could help contain outbreaks.
According to the researchers, carriers of viruses at the heart of what are called superpreparation events can and have fueled epidemics, making it crucial to find ways to identify spread events or prevent situations, such as crowded rooms, where a superpreparation.
In late February, for example, when 175 Biogen executives gathered for a conference at a Boston hotel, at least one was infected with the coronavirus. Two weeks later, dozens of people associated with the company became infected.
Equally important are those on the other end of the spectrum: people infected but unlikely to spread the infection.
Distinguishing between those that are more and less infectious could make a huge difference in how easily and quickly an outbreak is contained, said Jonathan Zelner, a statistician at the University of Michigan.
If the infected person is a super spread, contact tracing is especially important. But if the infected person is the opposite of a super propagator, contact tracing can be a wasted effort.
Pakistan's leader calls for debt relief for poor countries, where hunger looms amid lockouts.
Prime Minister Imran Khan of Pakistan called on the international community to provide debt relief to poor countries struggling to beat the coronavirus on Sunday, highlighting that while the developed world has launched giant stimulus packages To weather the storm, developing nations can barely feed their citizens.
"There is a great discrepancy between the resources available to us in the developing world and the resources available to the developed world," said Mr. Khan. in a video message. "We don't have the money to spend on already overloaded health services and to prevent people from starving."
Many countries owe significant sums to international lenders and have been unable to put together strong stimulus packages to help their citizens manage the current blockade, which has closed businesses and sunk economies. The possibility of social unrest is high as the recently imposed measures leave millions of people jobless and homeless overnight.
While the United States announced a $ 2.2 billion aid package for its 328 million people, Pakistan raised about $ 8 billion for its population of about 200 million. India launched measures worth $ 22.5 billion for its people, which are 1.3 billion.
Pakistan has reported more than 5,183 confirmed cases of the virus, with 288 deaths, according to a New York Times database, but Many fear that the actual numbers will be much higher due to lack of evidence.
Khan was reluctant to announce a shutdown weeks ago, warning it would ruin Pakistan's economy. Ultimately, the country's powerful military sidelined the prime minister and worked with provincial governments to force a blockade.
Israeli leaders are under fire for violating their own blockade rules over Easter.
Israel's Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and the country's president, Reuven Rivlin, became the target of a violent backlash over the weekend after it emerged that they had received relatives from outside their official residences for Easter, circumventing the national restrictions that forced many single and older Israelis. to spend the holidays alone.
Raanan Shaked, a columnist whose mother had to observe Easter alone, bitterly twisted the concept of the country's social hierarchy on the front page of the Yediot Ahronot newspaper on Sunday.
"We have been disciplined. Obedient. We have believed what we have been told," he wrote. “My mother is now part of the Second Israel. Like all of us. Except, of course, for the first Israel. Namely, people who have assumed the role of issuing guidelines, orders, and ordinances that bind all of Second Israel, but never dream of applying themselves. "
The uproar came when Israel sealed off large swaths of its capital city on Sunday, and the restrictions mainly affected Jerusalem's densely populated ultra-Orthodox neighborhoods, where contagion has spread most rapidly.
To compound the fury over the leaders' Easter activities, the media reported that their visitors first underwent preventive tests for coronaviruses, which are rare.
Mr. Netanyahu, 70, appeared on a prerecorded video clip with her youngest son, Avner, 25, discussing the Easter story for a televised Seder that aired Wednesday night. Mr. Netanyahu was quarantined until Wednesday after his health minister Yaakov Litzman contracted the coronavirus.
Authorities declined to say exactly when the clip was filmed.
Israelis were ordered not to invite anyone outside their homes, not even their immediate relatives, to their Seder tables, and they spent the night under curfew. Representatives of the Netanyahu family said Avner and his girlfriend were staying in an apartment "adjacent,quot; to the residence, within the security cordon.
Rivlin, 80, who was widowed last year, He apologized after receiving his daughter, son-in-law and grandchildren.
Zion Nanous, a prominent television journalist, wrote on Twitter: "An eclipse that made state leaders think the rules don't apply to them, that's more problematic in my opinion than the coronavirus."
China sees an increase in new imported cases amid mounting anger at racism against Africans.
China's Ministry of Health reported on Sunday a jump in new coronavirus infections, most of which were detected in people returning from other countries.
The country registered 162 new cases on Saturday, including 63 cases of people without symptoms. More than 100 of the new cases were imported. Two cases of local broadcasts were reported in Heilongjiang, a province in the northeast that borders Russia.
China has banned almost all foreigners from entering the country out of concern that imported cases of coronavirus would trigger a new wave of infections. It has dramatically reduced the number of international flights, making it increasingly difficult for even Chinese citizens to return home.
As China works to prevent new cases from being imported into the country, it is experiencing a growing display of xenophobia. The most extreme cases have been reported in the southern city of Guangzhou.
African traders and students say they have faced widespread racial discrimination, including being evicted from apartments and forced to sleep on the streets, after five Nigerians who frequented a Guangzhou restaurant tested positive for the coronavirus.
African governments intensified their protests against the abuse of African citizens in Guangzhou.
Shirley Ayorkor Botchway, Ghana's Foreign Minister, summoned the Chinese ambassador and demanded that Beijing address what she called the "inhumane treatment that applies to Ghanaians and other African citizens,quot;. On Saturday, Moussa Faki Mahamat, chairman of the African Union Commission, met with the Chinese ambassador to the African Union to express his concern over the treatment of Africans in Guangzhou.
The State Department also warned travelers that Guangzhou authorities were targeting Africans for mandatory testing and quarantine, regardless of travel history. He counseled African-Americans and anyone who believed they could conduct a scrutiny to contact African citizens to avoid Guangzhou.
Zhao Lijian, a spokesman for the Chinese Foreign Ministry, defended the government's treatment of African citizens in a statement on Sunday night, saying that China treats all foreigners equally. He said that the Guangdong province authorities were working to improve their approach and would reject racist comments.
As demand for Dutch tulips plummets, 140 million stems are destroyed.
The period from March to May, including the weeks when International Women's Day, Easter and Mother's Day are celebrated, is usually the strongest season in the Dutch flower industry. It attracts 7 billion euros ($ 7.6 billion), with an average of $ 30 million in flowers sold daily.
But demand for tulips fell precipitously as blockades were established around the world. As a result, around 400 million flowers, including 140 million tulip stems, were destroyed in the past month, estimates Fred van Tol, international sales manager for Royal FloraHolland, a leading group of flower and plant producers.
"We had very good quality tulips this year," said Frank Uittenbogaard, director of JUB Holland, a 110-year-old family farm, which made the difficult decision to destroy its 200,000 tulip stems. "I took my bicycle and I cycled when they did it because I couldn't handle it."
In the Netherlands, which has recorded more than 25,000 coronavirus cases and more than 2,700 deaths, schools, restaurants, bars, museums, sports facilities and gyms are closed until April 28. Most events of more than 30 people have been banned until June 1.
Small stores, such as flower shops and garden stores, can remain open as long as they follow social distancing guidelines. But while the producers and distributors that mainly serve the local market can still sell flowers and plants in the country, flower companies that depend on international trade are greatly affected.
North Korea says it will take stronger measures.
North Korean leader Kim Jong-un warned that the coronavirus pandemic is undermining his efforts to rebuild the decrepit economy in the North, North state media reported Sunday.
North Korea has taken some of the most drastic action against the virus, including sealing its borders with China in late January, despite its giant neighbor accounting for nine-tenths of its foreign trade.
It was thanks to such steps that the North was able to maintain a "very stable,quot; anti-epidemic situation, reported the Political Bureau of the ruling Mr. Kim Workers' Party.
External analysts fear that North Korea remains highly vulnerable to the epidemic due to its unequipped public health system, and that the country may be hiding an outbreak.
In a meeting with Mr. Kim on Saturday, the Political Bureau did not repeat The country's claim that it had no confirmed cases of coronavirus. But he warned that the pandemic raging the world could create "some obstacles to our struggle and progress,quot; in Mr. Kim's major construction projects and other efforts to rebuild the economy, the official North Korean Central News Agency said Sunday. .
The meeting ended with officials who adopted a resolution to step up efforts against the epidemic, the news agency said.
The resolution also said that the country would improve its national defense capacity. North Korea's army resumed live-fire training of its artillery, rocket and short-range missile units last month.
Despite calls for stricter disease control measures, photos in the North Korean media showed that most senior officials around Kim at the Political Bureau meeting were not wearing masks. That meant those officials had tested negative for the coronavirus before they were allowed to be close to Mr. Kim, outside analysts said.
The World Health Organization has confirmed that some tests are underway in the north.
In India, the coronavirus fuels anti-Muslim attacks.
Young Muslims who distributed food to the poor were assaulted with cricket bats. Other Muslims have been beaten, nearly lynched, fled from their neighborhoods, or attacked in mosques, marked as virus spreaders. In Punjab state, loudspeakers in Sikh temples broadcast messages telling people not to buy milk from Muslim dairy producers because they are said to be infected with the coronavirus.
A wave of anti-Muslim attacks has erupted across India after the country's health ministry repeatedly blamed an Islamic seminary for spreading the coronavirus and officials spoke of "human bombs,quot; and "jihad crown,quot;.
Hate messages have flourished online. AND A wave of seemingly fake videos has appeared telling Muslims not to wear masks, not to practice social distancing, and not to worry about the virus, as if the creators of the videos wanted Muslims to get sick.
In a pandemic, there is always the search for blame. President Trump has done this, on numerous occasions calling the coronavirus a "Chinese virus." Throughout the world, people point fingers, driven by their fears and eagerness to pursue the Other.
In India, no other group has been demonized more than the country's 200 million Muslims, minorities in a Hindu-dominated land of 1.3 billion people.
To curb the spread of the coronavirus, India imposed a 21-day national blockade, and authorities indicated this weekend that it will be extended.
A statement from Prime Minister Narendra Modi's office said the chief ministers of the Indian states had reached a consensus to extend the blockade for two weeks when it ends on April 15. The statement did not make clear Mr. Modi's final decision, but some states have already done so. extended the restrictions until the end of the month.
Container insulation outlet, A public Facebook group, which started last month and has grown to more than 600,000 members, encourages Australians to get creative with their garbage disposal.
"So basically the trash comes out more than we do, so let's dress up for the occasion," said one description of the group. "Costumes, makeup, tutu … be creative!"
Thousands of photos have been uploaded. There's no shortage of Easter bunnies, dinosaurs, and other recognizable faces like Snow White and Peppa Pig, all taking out the trash. Even some pets have been added to the mix.
One of the most creative posts showed a man having a spa day in her trash can and another showed a family celebrating a mock wedding where the bride married a trash can, followed by a reception.
The trend has reached Twitter and Instagram, where people tag their #BinIsolationOuting photos.
The reports were contributed by Mihir Zaveri, Karen Zraick, Isabel Kershner, Maria Abi-Habib, Elisabetta Povoledo, Gina Kolata, Peter Baker, Mark Landler, Austin Ramzy, Tiffany May, Melissa Eddy, Jeffrey Gettleman, Kai Schultz, Suhasini Raj, David M Halbfinger, Declan Walsh, Nina Siegal, Andrew Higgins, Ivan Nechepurenko, Raphael Minder, Martin Selsoe Sorensen, Gillian Wong, Yonette Joseph, Tess Felder, Iliana Magra, Ben Dooley, Choe Sang-Hun, Dan Bilefsky, Derrick Taylor, Courtney Mabeus . y Elizabeth Dias.
%MINIFYHTML84cce98721519b800f9f7e1e8d3f817312%%MINIFYHTML84cce98721519b800f9f7e1e8d3f817313%