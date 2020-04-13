Britain exceeds 10,000 coronavirus deaths when Boris Johnson leaves hospital; The Pope speaks of "contagion of hope,quot;

Blocks in some European countries are changing, but not without heated debate.

Across Europe, leaders moved cautiously to gauge blockade measures, wary of triggering waves of new infections as they seek to mitigate the economic disaster created by the virus.

In Denmark, schools and kindergartens will reopen on Wednesday, with new instructions to prevent children from playing in large groups. Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen said the easing of the restrictions was like "walking a tightrope,quot; even as hospitals in Denmark remained below full capacity, and deaths appeared to decrease.

In France, the death toll rose to nearly 14,400 people, but the country had its fourth consecutive day with a decline in intensive care patients, The Associated Press reported. A blockade imposed on March 17 is expected to be renewed.

In Russia, authorities on Sunday reported 2,186 new confirmed cases, the largest daily increase since the outbreak began, bringing the national count to 15,770, with 130 deaths. Moscow's Mayor Sergei Sobyanin said the city would introduce digital permits that will be required to travel by car, motorcycle, taxi and public transportation.