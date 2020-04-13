Brett Favre against Aaron Rodgers: how the first showdown of & # 39; Monday Night Football & # 39; shaped endless comparisons

Brett Favre was always good for "Monday Night Football,quot; ratings.

Whether throwing a game-winning TD pass down Antonio Freeman's back or handing an unforgettable tribute to his late father, Favre made the most of the moment during his time in Green Bay.

However, it is the "Monday Night Football,quot; game when he wore a different uniform that attracted the highest television ratings. ESPN will re-air the Oct. 5, 2009 showdown between the Vikings and Packers tonight, the first head-to-head showdown between Favre and Aaron Rodgers.

MORE: 11 crazy things I did for Brett Favre

That was a long-awaited moment under the circumstances. Packers executives, which included general manager Ted Thompson and coach Mike McCarthy, chose to proceed with Rodgers over Favre before the 2008 season. Favre was traded to the New York Jets and played a season before signing with the Rival Vikings in 2009.

It marked a division of soap operas of epic proportions, and Favre's debate against Rodgers consumed Green Bay before the 2009 game. All those memories, and the comparisons that continue today, will be conjured up again on Monday night.

Favre had a confrontation & # 39; MNF & # 39;

The Packers-Vikings fell just five days before Favre's 40th birthday. He led Minnesota to a 3-0 start, and the Packers were 2-1 behind Rodgers in his second year as a starter.

Favre seized the moment by finishing 24-of-31 for 271 yards and three touchdowns. He threw two touchdowns in the first half, and a 31-yard TD to Bernard Berrian in the third quarter built a 28-14 lead.

Green Bay tried to catch up behind Rodgers, who finished 26-for-37 for 384 yards, two touchdowns and an interception. Rodgers, however, was fired eight times in a 30-23 loss. Jared Allen had 4.5 sacks.

Favre had a great victory in Round 1 and would take it to the next level a month later.

Return to Lambeau

On November 1, 2009, Favre returned to Lambeau Field in a Vikings uniform and offered another amazing performance. He finished 17-of-28 for 244 yards with four touchdowns and no interceptions.

A 51-yard TD pass to Percy Harvin gave Minnesota a 24-3 lead in the third quarter. Rodgers, who finished 26-of-41 for 287 yards and three touchdowns, led another comeback that came up short.

Minnesota won 38-26 and lost the NFC Championship Game that season. Green Bay fell short in the NFC Wild Card round, and set the stage for the 2010 season.

Rodgers take revenge

While those first two matchups get the most attention, it's easy to forget the two head-to-head matches in 2010.

Green Bay and Minnesota met at "Sunday Night Football,quot; on October 24, 2010. Rodgers finished 21-for-34 for 295 yards, two touchdowns and two interceptions, and Desmond Bishop's interception return earned a 28-24 victory.

Favre finished 16-for-29 for 212 yards, a touchdown and three INTs in his last appearance at Lambeau Field.

Green Bay dominated the second matchup 31-3 on November 21 at the Metrodome. Rodgers put on another show by finishing 22-of-31 for 301 yards, four touchdowns and no interceptions. Favre finished 17-for-38 for 208 yards and an interception.

Green Bay won Super Bowl XLV. Favre was eliminated from a "Monday Night Football,quot; game against Chicago on December 20 and retired after the season.

MORE: NFL Mock Draft 2020 – Seven Round Complete Edition

Head to head numbers

Favre won the first battles, but the four-game series with Rodgers was a draw with the Packers and Vikings each winning two games.

In those four games, Favre finished 74 of 126 (58.7 percent) with eight touchdowns and four interceptions. Rodgers finished 95 of 143 (66.4 percent) with 11 touchdowns and three interceptions.

So it could be said that Favre might have the most memorable moment, but Rodgers has the hidden advantage given the trajectory of both franchises since then.

Cured relationship

Favre had a fractured relationship with Packers and Rodgers fans, but since then there has been a cure.

Favre and Rodgers appeared together in NFL honors in 2013, and added a touch of humor to their highly publicized relationship.

The Packers removed Favre's jersey on November 26, 2015, in a ceremony in which the late Bart Starr joined Favre on the field.

Favre was inducted into the Professional Soccer Hall of Fame in 2016, and Green Bay jerseys dominated the night in Canton, Ohio.

That said, comparisons to Rodgers still persist.

Favre's Comparisons Against Rodgers

Which quarterback is better? That argument still has several layers more than a decade later when you judge the résumés of both quarterbacks.

Statistics

Favre ranks fourth all-time in passing yards (71,838) and touchdowns (508). He also threw the most interceptions in NFL history (336).

Rodgers is ranked 13th in all-time passing yards (46,946) and eighth in touchdowns (364). He did so with the highest passer rating of all time (104.1).

MVP Awards

Favre and Rodgers are two of eight NFL players with multiple NFL MVP awards. Favre is a three-time winner (1995, 1996, 1997). Rodgers is a two-time winner (2011-14).

Playoff success

Favre finished with a 13-11 record in the postseason, and had a 2-3 record in the NFC Championship Game (including an appearance in the NFC championship with the Vikings). It led the Packers to a couple of Super Bowl appearances.

Rodgers is 11-8 in the postseason and has led the Packers to four NFC title appearances, including last year against San Francisco.

Packers' Legacy

Favre remains one of the most lovable players of all time, and led the Packers to their first Super Bowl victory in 30 years. He remains one of the most popular quarterbacks of all time due to "The Gunslinger,quot; mentality for 16 seasons at Green Bay. He had a 160-93 record as a starter with the Packers.

Rodgers, meanwhile, is a surgeon. He enters his 16th season with Green Bay and has a 113-60-1 record as a starter. He is under contract until 2024 and will likely close his career with the Packers.

Comparisons will continue until Rodgers is done, and the next quarterback of the Green Bay franchise will face an impossible third act.

Perhaps that will develop in "Monday Night Football,quot; in the future as well.