Box Office Easter 2020 – Deadline

The drive-ins continued in the United States as we resisted our fourth weekend of coast-to-coast theatrical closure (let's be honest, global).

About 25 drive-ins reserved DreamWorks Animation & # 39; s Trolls World Tour, And among the gross revenue we could get our hands on (since Universal doesn't report the numbers), the weekend seemed to be north of $ 60K led by drive-ins like the Sacramento 6 ($ 13.4K), the Glendale 9 at Arizona ($ 12K), Mission Tiki in Montclair, CA ($ 5.7K), Galaxy in Ennis, TX ($ 2.6K), Auto in Greenwood, SC ($ 2.5k), Tascosa in Amarillo, TX, Ocala in Florida ($ 2.3K), and Lake Worth also in sunshine ($ 2k) is among some of the most notable.

As previously reported, Universal saw a VOD opening day for Trolls World Tour that was 10 times his previous champion Jurassic world: fallen kingdom who made $ 2M- $ 3M on his first day of VOD. That translates to a first day of $ 20M- $ 30M, and industry sources estimate that it is possible. Trolls World Tour You may have settled up to $ 40 million (that's a soft number) for 3 days. The irony in that issue is that that's what the sequel was expected to do on a healthy Easter weekend at the box office (without COVID-19) according to estimates by rival studies. The first movie, released through 20th Century Fox, on November 4, 2016 earned $ 46.5 million over 3 days in the United States. The expectation is that the VOD revenue for the first week of Trolls World Tour will exceed the estimated $ 30 million by Avengers Endgame.

Is this a movie distribution experiment to fall in love with?

Let's see when Universal delivers more difficult numbers and when we are free to go to the multiplex. There's nothing better than going out and watching the big screen, and with all good intentions, Universal originally planned Trolls World Tour that way in retrospect. It took Showtime four months to tell the press that the late August 2017 PPV fight between Floyd Mayweather and Conor McGregor earned $ 600 million at about $ 100 per purchase. (Trolls World Tour It was $ 19.99 for a 48 hour rental). Sources estimate that Uni's gross VOD cut over the weekend is around 80% (vs. 50% -60% take with exposure).

How much domestic box office have we lost? Compared to last weekend of Easter, distributors estimate between $ 150 million (if the market was good with Trolls World Tour at stake) and $ 195 million (had MGM No time to die ran out Trolls World Tour on the marquee, again, assuming everything is normal with an early opening of $ 88M- $ 100M).

While we can't compare this April with the last two years of the month, which respectively earned over $ 1 billion from Comscore, as they were powered by Avengers movies the best comparison is April 2017 when The fate of the furious It brought all ticket sales for all titles to nearly $ 816 million. That's about how much we can lose this month. Add the rest of March, which was not accounted for, to an estimated $ 400M, and we're seeing a loss of more than $ 1.2B + at the national box office in late April.