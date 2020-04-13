Bob Willis tribute podcast: Sir Ian Botham and David Lloyd among those who will remember the legend of England | Cricket News

"He was the best fast bowler I ever played with and I think he would go into any team in England," says Beefy of Bob.





Bob Willis did everything with enthusiasm, as Sir Ian Botham and his friends discussed on the Sky Sports Cricket podcast

The world of cricket lost a legend last December when Bob Willis passed away at the age of 70.

The fast bowler-turned-analyst gained many admirers during his distinguished career in England, where he racked up 405 international wickets, and then even more through his sharp comments and sharpness.

On the Sky Cricket Podcast, Ian Ward welcomed four of Bob's best friends: Sir Ian Botham, David Lloyd, Paul Allott, and Mike Selvey, to pay tribute to a man we greatly miss and toast him with one of your favorite wines.

Listen to the podcast on the player above or download it via Apple podcasts or Spotify – and then read on for a snapshot of what was said as we remember one of the funniest, brightest, and nicest people you could ever want to meet …

IAN BOTHAM in Bob & # 39; s 8-43 in Headingley in 1981 …

"He had no problem with the ball before the game and the coaches were thinking 'Can we play with him?' Mike Brearley called Bob and Bob said 'I'm fine I want to play'. Then he produced one of the Most Remarkable Bowling Pieces I've Ever Seen. Genuine Rhythm. Genuine Aggression. No Thrill. Don't Even Talk To Us! People Say It Was The Botham Trial, But Bob Was The Man Of The Match As Much As Anyone. Good and how fast he was. He had great endurance and was able to take spells to the beat: he gave his all in each delivery. He was the best fast bowler I played with and I think he would enter any team in England. "

I used to love his hitting. His claim to fame is that he went out to bat in Adelaide Oval with his Run Reaper bat and hit Alan Hurst six in the ravine backwards. He got 20-something, then went in, sat down and said, "That's the end of his career!" Sir Ian Botham on the batting of Bob Willis

IAN BOTHAM on his friendship with Bob …

"He became a mentor. If I had a bad day, mistreated, played bad, he would get caught up in me, but he was also quick with praise. Even through incidents off the field, I would sit down and chat. A very special person who He took me under his protection and he stayed the same until the end. When I joined Sky, Bobby was there and guided me through different parts of the commentary. He was an exceptional person. I miss impromptu gatherings, lunches, wacky things. You would get a phone call and everyone would drop everything and go. One of Bob's great qualities was that he enjoyed the company of people, so I miss the camaraderie. "

PAUL ALLOTT on Bob's vision for cricket …

"He was a great thinker about the game and I think he would also have been a great administrator. I remember on a tour of India and Sri Lanka in 1981 when he started telling me about his vision for the future of the game: compartmentalized tournaments so there is no conflict between first-class and one-day cricket, independent test matches so that players and spectators can focus on them. He argued that for the rest of his life and cricket he did not reach the position he wanted, although elements were presented of what I wanted. "

I remember in a 1977 Test in India when there was a bowler named Yajurvindra Singh and with England nine down in the second inning he had equaled the world record for the number of catches in a game, some of which came off the bat. Bob was the last man and said, "I am not going to give you a world record." So he just missed a delivery and was stumped! That was Bob. Mike Selvey

BUMBLE on Bob's transmission race …

"When he really got into The Verdict, the players faded, it all started with the same two words: 'Well, Charles … It was an act and it was brilliant. He was a great follower of England. They didn't mind giving them A service to the players, but we would say to the players, "Meet the boy once and you will have a life partner." That's what happened to guys like Steve Harmison, Andrew Flintoff, Stuart Broad, Jimmy Anderson. Also, Technically, he was a good commentator that one could work with. By calling at the moment, he was absolutely insane. "

IAN WARD in one of Bob's pranks …

"I remember being in the studio with Bob when England had been humiliated by the West Indies in Jamaica. I could hear the count in my ear get off the air, so I wanted to give Bob the final world." "Well, I'm not going to go around the bush, Ian, you wouldn't expect me to. It's up to three for the dumb millionaire (ie Kevin Pietersen) and back on the dart board at the Ashington Men's Job Club for Steve Harmison! I see Beefy, Mikey Holding and Mike Atherton on the monitor on the wall behind me laughing in the Caribbean and I have 20 seconds to get off the air! Bob's sense of humor was very dry. "

His knees looked like Spaghetti Junction: The way he played again was out of sheer determination because most normal people would have thought "that's enough." Sir Ian Botham on Bob Willis' injuries

SIR IAN BOTHAM on an eventful boat trip …

"One I always remember is when we had this 80-foot yacht in the Caribbean and decided to take it out in Barbados around the island. The entire Sky crew got on the yacht but Bob, who didn't particularly like the sand and the sea, was He sat in one position. He said that the shade was perfect and that it would not move. When we went around the island, the sun also moved and when we got to the end it was as if someone had put a paint on it. red side. We could see it change color! "

PAUL ALLOTT in Bob's last days …

"I was there at the end with him, I held his hand and he ran away. It was a very peaceful step actually. Very emotional obviously and a really difficult time. It was enormously stoic. He endured this horrible disease with great strength and the way he did it. He did was a testament to the way he lived his life and the effort he made, not only in his bowling alley but everything he did in life. He did not complain about everything he did. We knew he was very poor, but he never He talked about his illness. All he wanted to talk about was the things he enjoyed: football, cricket, he came. I think he will be amazed at the public response to his death. I don't think he would have realized how many people he touched. He was a fantastic guy. "