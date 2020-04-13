Black Ink Crew's Ceasar says mom is virus-free after a month in quarantine

By
Bradley Lamb
-
0
2
Logo

Black Ink Crew star Ceasar Emanuel celebrates after revealing that his moth is now coronavirus-free after spending a month in quarantine.

"They finally released my mother @desiree_simpson from a month in quarantine. I will not lie this month was the most terrifying time of my life," the post captioned alongside a photo with her mother and other family members.

"To find out that your mother caught Corona and saw her in a life-threatening fight to get him through. She is the STRONGEST WOMAN I KNOW IN ALL MY LIFE and if she were anyone else, they would have given up. CLOSING YOUR FAMILY. I pray that we ALL DO IT THROUGH THIS … F * CK CORONA #ceaserblackink #ilovemymom, "the post concluded.

Four Minutes Motivational Video

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here