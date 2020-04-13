Black Ink Crew's Ceasar says mom is virus-free after a month in quarantine

Black Ink Crew star Ceasar Emanuel celebrates after revealing that his moth is now coronavirus-free after spending a month in quarantine.

"They finally released my mother @desiree_simpson from a month in quarantine. I will not lie this month was the most terrifying time of my life," the post captioned alongside a photo with her mother and other family members.

"To find out that your mother caught Corona and saw her in a life-threatening fight to get him through. She is the STRONGEST WOMAN I KNOW IN ALL MY LIFE and if she were anyone else, they would have given up. CLOSING YOUR FAMILY. I pray that we ALL DO IT THROUGH THIS … F * CK CORONA #ceaserblackink #ilovemymom, "the post concluded.

There have been more than half a million confirmed cases of coronavirus in the United States. USA More than 22,000 people in the country have died from the virus, with more than 9,000 of those deaths in New York alone.