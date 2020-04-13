Blac Chyna's Easter photos with King Cairo and Dream Kardashian have fans who criticize her

Blac Chyna shared some beautiful Easter photos with her two children, King Cairo and Dream Kardashian on her social media account. Check out the photos Chyna shared on Instagram below.

Some fans told Chyna that she should have smiled more in the photos because she looks so unhappy.

Other people raved about Dreamy, saying that he had grown a lot and that other followers had kind words for King, praising the little man.

Aside from this, Chyna made the headlines not too long ago regarding Rob Kardashian. The latest reports from page six are something that will probably infuriate Dream and Cairo's mother.

Rob Kardashian alleged that the former Blac Chyna "pointed a gun at (his) head and threatened to kill him," according to new court documents obtained by Page Six.

This alleged incident has been revealed to have taken place in 2016, and the location was Kylie Jenner's residence in Hidden Hills, California.

Chyna and Rob separated in December of that year and welcomed their baby, Dream, in November.

According to the most recent Page Six information, Rob said Chyna participated in a photo shoot, where she had drugs and alcohol, and then "pointed a gun at Rob's head and threatened to kill him,quot; when he was FaceTiming.

The documents also claimed that "Chyna appeared behind Rob, wrapped an iPhone charger around his neck and began to strangle him with full force."

After that, Rob said he went to the master bedroom and locked himself in there, but Chyna broke up and used her fists and a metal rod to hit.

In addition to this explosive battle that Chyna had in court with Kardashian's only son, in other good news, Chyna made her fans smile when she shared some photos of Dreamy.



