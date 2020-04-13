Blac Chyna criticized for charging fans $ 950 for an in-person call!

Black Chyna is under fire after revealing that she is charging her fans for following on social media and she is charging almost $ 1000 for Facetime calls.

The reality TV star turned to his Instagram to announce that fans can buy a follow-up for just $ 250, and if he's willing to pay, he can get a FaceTime call for $ 950.

The move has been called tasteless, as many struggle financially during the quarantine order. Up to 30% of the American public is projected to lose their jobs thanks to the global pandemic.

Chyna offers installment plans for followers who can't afford the expensive one-time Facetime call.

At the beginning of this year, MTO reported on rumors that Chyna was accusing rappers of dating her.

According to rumors, Blac Chyna charges young rappers up to $ 50,000 for pretending to be his girlfriend. Partnering with Chyna influences young rappers and helps them with their careers.