Blac Chyna criticized for charging fans $ 950 for an in-person call!

Bradley Lamb
Black Chyna is under fire after revealing that she is charging her fans for following on social media and she is charging almost $ 1000 for Facetime calls.

The reality TV star turned to his Instagram to announce that fans can buy a follow-up for just $ 250, and if he's willing to pay, he can get a FaceTime call for $ 950.

The move has been called tasteless, as many struggle financially during the quarantine order. Up to 30% of the American public is projected to lose their jobs thanks to the global pandemic.

