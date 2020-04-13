Home Entertainment Bill Maher defends calling COVID-19 & # 39; Chinese virus & #...

Bill Maher defends calling COVID-19 & # 39; Chinese virus & # 39;

Bradley Lamb
Bill Maher has defended calling the coronavirus the "Chinese virus,quot; in a recent HBO documentary.

Maher says in real time from HBO: "People who would rather die from the virus than call it by the wrong name."

He continued: "Zika is from the Zika Forest. Ebola from the Ebola River. Hantan virus from the Hantan River," he began. "There's the West Nile virus and the Rocky Mountain and Guinea worm spotted fever, and of course, the Spanish flu. MERS stands for Middle East Respiratory Syndrome, it's plagued at all airports and nobody blogs about it. So, Why should China have a pass? "

