Bernie Sanders endorses Joe Biden in live conversation – Deadline

Bernie Sanders, who dropped out of the presidential race last week, backed Joe Biden in a live video on Monday.

"So today, I ask all Americans, I ask all Democrats, I ask all independents, I ask many Republicans to join this campaign to support your candidacy, which I support," said Sanders. . he said in a video conversation with Biden.

Sanders abandoned the presidential campaign last week, leaving Biden as the alleged candidate. But Sanders did not say when and if he would encourage his supporters to endorse his presidential bid.

