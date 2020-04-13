Bernie Sanders Endorses Joe Biden for President

Almost a week after finishing his presidential campaign, Bernie Sanders officially endorsed Joe Biden to be our next president.

On Monday, Bernie joined Joe on his live stream and officially endorsed him as he spoke about the changes that must occur within the US. USA

Bernie said, "Today, I ask all Americans, I ask all Democrats, I ask all Independents, I ask many Republicans to join this campaign to support your candidacy, which I support. To make sure that we defeated someone I believe in, and I am speaking only for myself, is the most dangerous president in the modern history of this country. "

Joe Biden praises Bernie Sanders: "You don't have enough credit, Bernie, for being the voice that forces us to look in the mirror and ask ourselves, 'Have we done enough?' And we haven't." . https://t.co/le6FjuuuLI pic.twitter.com/X5JYRY10DR – ABC News Politics (@ABCPolitics) April 13, 2020

Bernie has become the fifteenth former candidate to endorse Biden. Other former Joe opponents who have backed his bid after leaving the race include Kamala Harris, Amy Klobuchar, and Cory Booker, Pete Buttigieg, along with others.

After Bernie's announcement, Joe said, "I think his approval means a lot. It means a lot to me. I think people will be surprised that we are separated on some issues, but we are very close to many others."

During the live stream, Bernie and Joe also announced that they will join forces to create six task forces that will focus on education, criminal justice, climate change, immigration, economics, and health care policy during the upcoming race. presidential.

NEW: Joe Biden announces and he and Bernie Sanders agreed to establish 6 immigration policy working groups on criminal justice reform: "We hope to turn that work into positive change for the country." Https: // t .co / fSVgAdYi51 pic.twitter.com/KV1BdMAJnN – ABC News Politics (@ABCPolitics) April 13, 2020

Like us previously reported, last week, Bernie officially abandoned the presidential race and told his supporters: "I wish I could give you better news, but I think you know the truth, and that is that we are now about 300 delegates behind Vice President Biden, and the way to victory is practically impossible. So, while we won the ideological battle and won the support of so many young people and workers throughout the country, I have concluded that this battle for the Democratic nomination will not be successful. And today I am announcing the suspension of my campaign " .

Roommates, what do you think of Bernie Sanders endorsing Joe Biden?

