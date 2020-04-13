Bellator MMA star Leah McCourt has some workouts you can do at home | MMA News

Do you need some motivation for Monday? Bellator's Leah McCourt has some workouts that you can easily do at home.

McCourt became the first woman to headline a Bellator Europe event when she beat Judith Ruiz of Germany at 3Arena in Dublin in February.

& # 39; The Curse & # 39; McCourt (4-1) is the rising star of MMA. He generally trains at SBG Charlestown under the guidance of his coach Owen Roddy.

But since the start of the coronavirus crisis, McCourt from Belfast has been training at home.

Now he has put together a special training plan that we can all follow, so watch the video at the top of the page …