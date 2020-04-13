Before 90 days I had showers with dad and a mother who disapproved

Baby Love Lisa finally made her walk to meet Usman's mother in 90 day promise: before 90 days… and it didn't go very well.
Before her visit to the Usman family, Lisa bought a goat for Usman's mother, it is a sign of respect, and naturally Lisa did not like being on a goat farm.
Lisa was the first person Usman brought home to meet her family. And once there, her family was surprised by Lisa's age. Some things were lost in translation, such as the fact that Lisa is a hospice nurse and not a life-saving doctor as Usman told her family. When their conversation finally turned into marriage, Usman's mother and older sister said no to the proposed marriage. In fact, Usman's mother got up and walked away from the conversation. Usman's mother said the age difference scared her.
"Usman's mother has said no and we cannot get married at this time. I am very frustrated … At this point our relationship may have ended," Lisa said.
Geoffrey and Varya
As Varya showed Geoffrey his hometown, he finally pulled the trigger and told him about his criminal past. All of this fell on the steps of his school. "I went to prison. For a time … For a couple of years, for selling drugs," he said. Varya was blind. She couldn't understand how he could do that. Her cousin died of a drug overdose. If he had been honest about this from the start, Varya said he would never have spoken to him.
Varya was quick with the questions and asked if she had thought of the families affected by her actions. Do your children know? He said yes to both of them. His children visited him in prison. "It was a wake-up call for me," said Geoffrey.
Ed and Rosemarie
Ed did not have a good night. While visiting Rosemarie's family, Ed had to sleep on a wet mattress on the floor, without his high sheets, while Rose's father stayed in the next room.
After seeing how Rose lives, Ed said he couldn't help but wonder who wouldn't want to come to America for a better life. Is that what Rose sees in him? Just a ticket?
Sleeping and showering at Rose's house left Ed shaking. So shaken, he said he needed to go on vacation and take Rose away from his family. But first he would need to get permission from Rose's father. They went to the pig farm where Rose's father lives and Ed slipped through the mud and pig poop before getting permission to drive Rose away.
Stephanie and Erika
The fight continued as these two drove to Erika's hometown. They sort of addressed the problems on the long car ride, but it all came back up. After meeting one of Erika's friends and putting on a happy face, Stephanie and Erika argue again and Erika leaves.
David and Lana
After experiencing a puncture on his way to the city of Lana, David made his way there and began his search. Since she had previously mailed her things, she said she had her address, but just showing up there would probably scare her. So, he walked through the city hoping to meet her. He even went to a candy store that she had mentioned and asked about his whereabouts. However, he could not find Lana. After returning to his hotel, David had an online message waiting for him. It was from Lana and she wanted to know if he still wanted to meet her, take photos together and start the visa process. Of course, he said he wanted that, but decided not to mention the fact that she defended him.
Avery and Ash
Ash took Avery on a crocodile cruise in an effort to rekindle his spark. He said he wants her to feel safer and more secure in the relationship, but Avery said he doesn't feel like she's receiving the real him. Avery is still very much looking forward to meeting Ash's son and ex-wife and is really beginning the steps to take their relationship to the next level.
Darcey and Tom
After Darcey left the meeting, this was after Tom asked if she had put on weight while revealing that she had met someone else, Tom called his sister Emma and told her about the conversation … leaving out all the insult. Meanwhile, Darcey was back at her hotel and upset. "I really loved him and gave him my heart. All I ever wanted was to be loved," said Darcey. She thought he was the one, but it turned out it was just another Jesse in disguise.
"I feel used. He played me like a fool," Darcey said.
So, she blocked it on WhatsApp.
90 day promise: before 90 days airs on Sundays at 8 p.m. on TLC.
%MINIFYHTML0fc2bb9c9b81ec4354f910ffb452bab810%