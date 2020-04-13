Before 90 days I had showers with dad and a mother who disapproved

Baby Love Lisa finally made her walk to meet Usman's mother in 90 day promise: before 90 days… and it didn't go very well.

Before her visit to the Usman family, Lisa bought a goat for Usman's mother, it is a sign of respect, and naturally Lisa did not like being on a goat farm.

Lisa was the first person Usman brought home to meet her family. And once there, her family was surprised by Lisa's age. Some things were lost in translation, such as the fact that Lisa is a hospice nurse and not a life-saving doctor as Usman told her family. When their conversation finally turned into marriage, Usman's mother and older sister said no to the proposed marriage. In fact, Usman's mother got up and walked away from the conversation. Usman's mother said the age difference scared her.