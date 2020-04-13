Barry Ferguson's Kelty Hearts was crowned Lowland League champion | Football news

The Scottish Lowland Football League also confirmed that the division's relegation has been suspended for this season.





Kelty Hearts, managed by former Rangers and Scotland captain Barry Ferguson, has been named Lowland League champion.

The Scottish Lowland Football League (SLFL) made the decision on an "average of points per game based on ranking,quot; when matches stopped at Scotland's fifth tier on March 13 due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

Kelty was six points ahead of Bonnyrigg Rose, and second place had played one game less. The clubs were due to meet before the end of the season, but the SLFL decided to ask for time in the division games.

Highland League and Lowland League winners would typically face each other in a two-legged play-off for the right to play the bottom of the League Two team in a play-off to enter the SPFL, but there is continued uncertainty about how the season will end in the Scottish professional leagues.

"The SLFL board of directors decided today to end the league competition with immediate effect," an SLFL statement said.

"The board took into account the points average per game based on the classification at the end of soccer on March 13, and as such has declared that Kelty Hearts is the champion club this season."

Ferguson had previously questioned the merits of the Scottish pyramid system if Kelty's hearts were denied their chance to advance to League Two.

Brora Rangers were confirmed as Highland League winners last month. They had a 13-point lead with six games remaining before the close.

"What's the point of having a pyramid system in Scotland, so that the Lowland League clubs and the Highland League clubs try to join the SPFL, if this is all going to be scrapped?" Ferguson said. "You can't just relegate Hearts, Partick Thistle and Stranraer and let Brechin get into a play-off game to see if they can stay in the SPFL or fall in the Lowland League."

"We have to make big decisions. We have invested a little money this year, we have worked very hard, like all the clubs in the Lowlands League. We have tried to do things well and if they will deny us an opportunity to enter the league, it will be very disappointing.

"I prefer to win the league and the place and play the games, but look, I am realistic, I know that the games will not be played soon."

The SLFL also confirmed that the division's relegation has been suspended for this season.

Vale of Leithen was at the bottom of the table when the close began, three points off the Dalbeattie Star.

"In addition, the board would like to make it clear that it feels that no member club should be disadvantaged by the current health crisis we are facing and as such there will be no SLFL relegation in the 2019/20 season," the statement added. .

"We are aware of the implications for our other pyramid leagues, the EoSFL and the SoSFL, and we will announce contingency plans to cover this in due course."