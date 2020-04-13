Barcelona restructures the council after six resignations and confirms legal actions against Emili Rousaud | Football news





Barcelona has announced important changes to its board of directors

Barcelona restructured the club's board after six directors resigned and is taking legal action against former Vice President Emili Rousand for the claims he made.

In a letter written on Thursday, Rousand and his vice president Enrique Tombas announced that they would resign with four other directors: Silvio Elias, Maria Teixidor, Josep Pont and Jordi Calsamiglia.

His actions have led the president of Barcelona, ​​Josep Maria Bartomeu, to remodel the club's board.

Josep Maria Bartomeu has been President of Barcelona since 2014

A statement from the club said: "The Board of Directors approved the appointment of Jordi Moix, as Vice President of Economy and Equity; Pau Vilanova, as institutional vice president; Oriol Tomas, as Vice President of the Commercial Area; Marta Plana, as Secretary of the Board of Directors , and David Bellver, as treasurer.

"Javier Bordas will be the manager responsible for the first soccer team, while Xavier Vilajoana will be in charge of Barça B, youth teams and women's soccer.

"The executives responsible for the Compliance Committee will be the Secretary of the Board, Marta Plana, and the treasurer, David Bellver, while Joan Blad, in addition to remaining responsible for the basketball teams, will be responsible for the Control and Transparency Committee,quot; .

The Spanish champions also intend to take legal action against Rousand after he said that someone had been stealing money from the club.

1:04 Spanish soccer journalist Álvaro Montero says Barcelona is doing everything possible to help the club's non-sports staff continue to receive their full wages during the coronavirus pandemic Spanish soccer journalist Álvaro Montero says Barcelona is doing everything possible to help the club's non-sports staff continue to receive their full wages during the coronavirus pandemic

Rousand made the claims to a Catalan radio station after accusations that the club hired a company to make negative comments about its own players and opponents on social media to increase the image of the club's top officials, which Barcelona flatly denies.

Monday's statement continued: "In the face of serious and unfounded allegations made by Emili Rousaud, the club's former vice president, in a series of media interviews, the Board of Directors categorically denies any action that can be described as corruption and has agreed to bring the corresponding criminal action accordingly.

"FC Barcelona cannot tolerate accusations that seriously damage the image of the institution. The criminal action that will be taken is in defense of the honor of the club and its employees. The existence of an ongoing audit should end this matter."