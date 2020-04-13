At home with … Nottingham Forest, starring Matty Cash and Michael Dawson | Football news

Sky Sports Exclusive: Matty Cash and Michael Dawson joined Sky Sports with Sabri Lamouchi, & # 39; the new Cafu & # 39 ;, hopes for Nottingham Forest's rise and much, much more.

















Nottingham Forest players Matty Cash and Michael Dawson talk about working with Sabri Lamouchi, comparisons to Cafu, his hopes for promotion and much, much more

Matty Cash and Michael Dawson discussed a wide range of topics when Sky Sports joins Nottingham Forest at home.

David Prutton and Don Goodman spoke with Forest's partner about Sabri Lamouchi, Cash's change of position and his role as 'the new Cafu', the play-offs and much, much more!

On Sabri Lamouchi's methods …

Matty Cash: "He's been brilliant. He came early in the preseason, that's how he is. When you talk, you listen to him. His meetings are fantastic and before the games they put you in shape."

"His training is also brilliant, working with me in my defensive work. He is also hard on me, which I like, because he keeps you active. He has brought some really good people to the club we have all warmed up to." , as well.

"Every manager is happy when you are doing well, but he is not like that. Inside he is but it doesn't show. When we win a game, it is always the next game, and when we lose he will give us a great speech to help us come back to do it. When we win, he keeps us balanced. "

Michael Dawson: "He is a genius because he has made Cashy the new Cafu! The things she's done for him since he walked through the door.

"From my point of view at how old I am, you don't always look at yourself as an individual, but at the collective in terms of team form. From the first minute on training camp, it's been a breath of fresh air Everything you train in your position?

"In his meetings, he has you in the palm of his hand. I have an incredible relationship with the manager. Perhaps, when he was younger, he would not have been so open with managers."

"I started the season playing and in good shape and then I recovered an injury. But he always has that respect for each player, whether you are in the team or not, and that is why everyone respects him. He can only choose 11 players and Seven substitutes and it's difficult for him because we have a fantastic group of boys who train day after day. But if you're not on the team, you have to try to get in. "

About Cash's position change …

Cash: "When the manager changed my position, I had Daws by my side as the central half on the right side as well, and in the first few games I was thinking because I had Daws there. I'm safe! He's a leader who talks and tells you to where to go and that helps tremendously if you have a player running away from you And I'm not just saying that because he's here!

"When I changed for the first time, a lot of people said it was not a right back and wanted to try and prove that I could do it. I played there before with Mark Warburton, and he told me he thought it would end. Being a full-back. I was kind of nervous about the first few games, but I think I've become him. The more games you play there, the more comfortable you will feel.

"I greatly admire people like Trent Alexander-Arnold in that position. He is amazing. I watch a lot of videos about him. And with our team of people like Samba Sow and Ben Watson in midfield, he gives me the license and freedom to move forward." .

Dawson "He was at the Spurs with Danny Rose when he became a left back, and Cashy reminded me of that. They are both fast and powerful and fast runners from the start."

"You talk about Andy Robertson and Alexander-Arnold in Liverpool, and when the Spurs had their best season they had Rose and Kyle Walker, who as a couple at the time were the best in the world. When Cashy and (left-back) Yuri Ribeiro plays Well, we played well. When not, we fought as a team. "

In hopes of promotion …

1:57 The top five goals of the Nottingham Forest season so far at the Sky Bet Championship The top five goals of the Nottingham Forest season so far at the Sky Bet Championship

Cash: "We have to take each game as it comes. If you win five in a row and Leeds and West Brom lose a pair, then you're in the box again."

"The playoffs would be a great achievement from where we've been before. We haven't been close in the four or five years I've been here. But if we keep winning games, you never know."

Dawson "We have every opportunity. You look at Aston Villa last year and I always keep talking about it. Anything can happen if you're in good shape."

"I've had some experience in the playoffs. We did it in my first full season in Forest and I remember doing a tackle in the semi-finals and getting sent off. I sat in the locker room crying with a towel over my head. You've got than deal with those emotions if you get there.

"Then with Hull we were promoted and that was one of the best days of my career."

And in those AC Milan links …

Cash: "My agent had some conversations with me. There were some conversations, but I had a job to do at the time and some games to focus on. But I heard about it, yes!"