As virus deaths rise, Sweden adheres to the 'low-scale' blockade

STOCKHOLM – Crowds swarm along Stockholm's seafront, and some people drink cocktails in the sun. In much of the world, this type of gathering would be frowned upon or even banned.

Not in sweden.

Anders Tegnell, the country's leading epidemiologist and chief strategist in the fight against the coronavirus pandemic, is not concerned.

The 63-year-old man has become a household name in Sweden, appearing in the media and holding daily briefings describing the progression of the outbreak with precise and calm demeanor.

Because European countries have restricted the movement of their citizens, Sweden stands out for what Tegnell calls a "low-scale,quot; approach that "is much more sustainable,quot; over a longer period.

President Donald Trump has suggested that an increasing number of COVID-19 deaths indicates that Sweden is paying a high price for embracing the idea of ​​collective immunity – that is, letting many people get sick to increase immunity in the population. He said: “Sweden did that, the pack. They called it herd. Sweden is suffering very, very badly. It is a way of doing it. "

But Swedish Health Minister Lena Hallengren recently told The Associated Press: "We have never had a strategy for collective immunity."

Sweden has so far banned gatherings of more than 50 people, closed high schools and universities, and urged people over 70 or at higher risk for the virus to isolate themselves.

The softer approach means that younger children's schools, restaurants, and most businesses are still open, creating the impression that Swedes are living their lives as usual.

However, while Johan Klockar watches his son kick a ball around a field during a soccer practice in Stockholm, the 43-year-old financial analyst says that is not the case. He and his wife work from home and avoid unnecessary exits. They socialize in a very small circle and limit their child's contacts to people he sees at school or soccer practice.

"Society is working, but I think it is quite limited," said Klockar. "Apart from this type of situation, schools, soccer practice, we basically stayed at home."

And although most companies in Sweden are still operating, the economic cost of the pandemic is already being felt. Last week, 25,350 Swedes were registered as unemployed, according to the Stockholm Chamber of Commerce, a larger increase than during the 2008 financial crisis.

In contrast, just across a narrow strip of sea, neighboring Denmark is already talking about reopening society. They imposed a much tighter blockade four weeks ago, closing borders, schools and businesses. This week, the prime minister said by acting early, Denmark avoided the tragedy that hit affected nations like Italy and Spain, which together have seen at least 37,000 virus-related deaths, and will be ready after Easter for a slow return to normality. . life that begins with the reopening of preschools and elementary schools.

For weeks, the number of COVID-19 cases and deaths was proportionally similar between Sweden and Denmark, but while the economic results of strict isolation are felt in Denmark, Sweden's death rate has reached more than 88 deaths per million, compared to around 47 deaths per million in Denmark.

Sweden, with a population of 10 million, has recorded 899 deaths, while Denmark, with 5.8 million people, has 273 deaths. Worldwide, the virus has infected 1.8 million people and killed 114,000, according to a count by Johns Hopkins University. Still, due to limited evidence, different ways of counting the dead, and deliberate counting by some governments, experts believe those numbers vastly underestimate the true cost of the pandemic.

After a sharp increase in deaths in Sweden, Prime Minister Stefan Lofven proposed an emergency law that allows for the rapid closure of public places and transport if necessary. Lofven also warned citizens to prepare for possibly thousands of deaths.

However, Tegnell, the chief epidemiologist, insists that Sweden's approach still seems to make sense, although he also acknowledges that the world is in unknown territory with the virus.

He argues that while Sweden may have more infections in the short term, it will not run the risk of a large increase in infection that Denmark could face once its blockade is lifted.

"I think both Norway and Denmark are now very concerned with how this full block is stopped in a way so that this wave doesn't occur immediately when you start to relax," he said.

He said authorities know the physical estrangement Swedes are doing at work, because authorities have registered a sudden end to the flu season and a winter vomiting illness.

Lars Ostergaard, chief consultant and professor in the Department of Infectious Diseases at Aarhus University Hospital in Denmark, agrees that it is too early to know what is the best approach.

"Every day a person is not being infected due to strict confinement, we are one day closer to a cure," Ostergaard said, underscoring the advantage of the Danish approach. But he acknowledges that the long-term consequences of a closed community could also be "substantial."

"There is no right or wrong way," said Ostergaard. "No one has traveled this path before, and only the consequences will show who made the best decision."

