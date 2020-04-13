Arjun Kapoor pours some love on Malaika Arora

Arjun Kapoor and Malaika Arora are one of the most popular couples in B-town. The two have not avoided admitting their love and always support each other, no matter what. Their PDA on social media also has fans excited about them and we are also on the list.

Since the lock was launched, Arjun has been quite active on social media and offers constant updates on how he is making the most of his time. Recently, Arjun shared a photo of a delicious dessert, which was part of the actor's Easter celebration. He captioned the post as "her,quot; along with a heart emoji indicating that his beloved Malaika had made the dessert for him. Take a look at the following image.

In an earlier interview with Filmfare, Arjun talked about why he felt comfortable admitting about the relationship with the public.. He said: "We have come out because we feel that the media has given us dignity. There is some understanding that the media have … they have been respectful, kind, honest and decent about it. So I felt comfortable. Go back when there is a certain,quot; gandhagi "that comes with the territory. When people purposely annoy you by saying, writing, or asking questions … there has been none of that."