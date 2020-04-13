Ariana Grande, "High School Musical" stars, Demi Lovato and Kenny Ortega ready for Disney Family Singalong on ABC – Deadline

ABC has announced a large number of list A artists added to the lineup to The Disney Family Singalong Thursday on ABC. Ariana Grande, Demi Lovato, Alan Menken, Elle Fanning, Josh Groban, Darren Criss, Tori Kelly, and Marcus Scribner join the cast of High School Musical, Descendants, High School Musical: The Musical: The Series and zombies like Vanessa Hudgens, Ashley Tisdale, Corbin Bleu, Monique Coleman, Lucas Grabeel, Raven-Symoné, Dove Cameron, Sofia Carson, Booboo Stewart, Sarah Jeffrey, Meg Donnelly, Milo Manheim, Joshua Bassett, Olivia Rodrigo, Sofia Wylie, Charli D & # 39; Amelio and Dixie D & # 39; Ameli for the national singalong event organized by Ryan Seacrest. Also, James Monroe Iglehart and Disney's Broadway Company Aladdin will meet for a version of "Friend Like Me".

Related story & # 39; The Disney Family Singalong & # 39;: ABC sets music television special with famous Crooners

They join previously announced famous guests, including Christina Aguilera, Erin Andrews, Bobby Bones, Michael Bublé, Kristin Chenoweth, Auliʻi Cravalho, Luke Evans, Jordan Fisher, Josh Gad, Derek Hough, Julianne Hough, Carrie Ann Inaba, Little Big Town, Donny Osmond, Thomas Rhett, Amber Riley and John Stamos.

The television event will feature a vocal warm-up by Kristin Chenoweth, along with a special performance by Elle Fanning.

Highlights of the night will include an epic "We're All in This Together" performance with Kenny Ortega and his friends from High School Musical, Descendants, High School Musical: The Musical: The Series, Zombies and more, including Vanessa Hudgens, Ashley Tisdale, Corbin Bleu, Monique Coleman, Lucas Grabeel, KayCee Stroh, Raven-Symoné, Dove Cameron, Sofia Carson, Booboo Stewart, Sarah Jeffrey, Meg Donelly, Milo Manheim, Joshua Bassett, Olivia Rodrigo, Sofia Wylie, Matt Cornett, Dara Reneé , Julia Lester, Larry Saperstein, Frankie Rodriguez, Joe Serafini, Tik Tok Sensations Charli D & # 39; Amelio and Dixie D & # 39; Amelio, Chucky Klapow, Jared Murillo, Ro Malaga, Britt Stewart, Kim Klapow and Bayli Baker Thompson.

Disney Family Singalong is produced by Done + Dusted. Executive producers include Hamish Hamilton, Katy Mullan and Raj Kapoor of Done + Dusted. It airs at 8 PM on Thursday on ABC.

You can see a promotion below.