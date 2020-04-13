April 13, 2016: Kobe Bryant scores 60 in NBA career endgame

On this day in 2016, one of the best players who put on the Lakers uniform, who had once played the sport of basketball, said goodbye to the NBA in the only way he knew how: with a bang.

Kobe Bryant saved one last incredible performance for his final game, a 60-point blast at the Staples Center on April 13, 2016. It was a fitting ending for him, considering that scoring ability and competitive nature sometimes forced his teammates and detractors to plead "Pass the ball!"

There were no such calls in Bryant's final game, a 101-96 victory over the Jazz in which he played 42 minutes. He wasn't the most efficient he had been (Bryant completed 22 of the 50 highest shots in his career), but no one was going to take the ball out of his hands as time diminished in his NBA career. It was his first 50-point game since February 2009.

That said, it took Bryant a while to get to the scoreboard; he missed his first five shots, without scoring his first basket, a 10-foot jumper, until seven minutes into the game. He finished fourth by scoring the Lakers' last 15 points, on 5-of-5 shooting from the field, before missing his next shot.

Bryant only scored seven points in the second quarter before scoring 15 again in the third. But it was in the last quarter that Bryant consolidated the legacy of his last game. He scored 23 points, including 17 in a row, to help the Lakers win from behind and end a disappointing season on a high note.

"It's hard to believe it happened this way," said Bryant. "I'm still amazed at that … The perfect ending would have been a championship. But tonight (I) was trying to get out there, play hard, and try to put on a show as much as I could. It felt good to be able to do that one last time. "