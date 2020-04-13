Approximately 1 in 3 Americans thinks the coronavirus was made in a laboratory – BGR

Where did the coronavirus come from? A new Pew poll finds that about 1 in 3 Americans think it is not naturally occurring, which was, in fact, created in a laboratory.

However, experts in infectious diseases say that the most likely origin is that the virus is natural and that the species jumps from animals to humans.

As the COVID-19 coronavirus outbreak has spread, misinformation about the deadly virus online has also increased, in part due to the knowledge gap, as very little was known about the virus at first.

This is the reason, for example, for a series of attacks on 5G infrastructure in places like the United Kingdom, where the conspiracy theory that 5G is somehow related to the virus has thrived. And despite explanations from infectious disease experts pointing to a natural origin, nearly 30% of Americans who responded to a new Pew survey said they believe the virus was artificial and originated in a laboratory. Breaking that number down further, nearly a quarter of those surveyed in this Pew Research Center survey conducted between March 10-16, said they believe the virus was intentionally developed in a laboratory, while 6% believe it It was accidentally created in a laboratory.

It is worth noting that a plurality of respondents (43%, so most here, but not yet most) believe that the virus was of natural origin. Furthermore, the period during which the survey was conducted was surely a determinant of the responses, at least to some degree. Between March 10 and 16, the World Health Organization declared the virus a pandemic, although many states in the United States had not yet implemented mandates to stay home at the time.

The ease with which the virus spreads, as well as its lethality, are behind some people's suspicion that it might have a malicious design behind it. While coronaviruses primarily attack animals, some have also made the leap from animals to humans to make them sick.

In terms of who the specific Americans are who say they believe the coronavirus came from a lab, younger adults are more likely to hold that belief, as are those with only a high school diploma or less education. Pew's figures show that 35% of adults ages 18 to 29 say the virus developed in a laboratory, compared to 21% of adults older than 65. In addition, by bank:

Americans with at least a bachelor's degree are not as likely as those with a high school diploma or less education to say that the coronavirus was created in a laboratory (19%, versus 35%).

Political affiliation also seems to play a role. According to Pew, "Republicans and Republican-leaning independents are more likely than Democrats and Democrats to say that the coronavirus was created in a laboratory (37% vs. 21%)."

