Apple Watch Series 6 can tell you when you're about to have a panic attack – BGR

Apple Watch Series 6 may include a new feature that can detect when a user is likely to have a panic attack.

In such a scenario, a user would receive an alert along with steps they can take to alleviate or prevent a panic attack from occurring.

The Apple Watch Series 6 will reportedly include a faster processor, Wi-Fi 6, increased water resistance, and better battery life.

It's no secret that health and fitness functions have become great selling points for the Apple Watch. From the ECG app featured on the Apple Watch Series 4 to the device's fall detection feature, Apple has in recent years added more and more features designed to help users live healthier lives and stay on top of life-threatening conditions.

Looking towards the Apple Watch Series 6, which will presumably be released later this fall, a new leak from Max Weinbach and EverythingApplePro reveals that the next-generation Apple Watch will incorporate new features designed to address some mental health issues.

Specifically, the report states that the upcoming Apple Watch can detect when a user has a panic attack and when a user is experiencing particularly great stress. The ultimate goal is for Apple Watch to learn what kinds of health measures typically precede an event like a panic attack so that the device can "warn the user beforehand and offer assistance such as breathing exercises." Apple, according to Weinbach, "wants the Apple Watch and Health app to be a complete suite for physical and mental health."

Some other Apple Watch 6 improvements we can hope for include better battery life, Wi-Fi 6, improved water resistance, a next-gen processor, and perhaps a sleep-tracking feature. We've also seen speculative reports that the next-generation Apple Watch can measure blood oxygen levels, and subsequently alert users when their blood oxygen saturation drops below an appropriate level.

All told, the health features that Apple has managed to add to the Apple Watch have been incredibly impressive and have saved several lives. Earlier this year, for example, Apple Watch alerted a user named Jorge Freire Jr. that his heart rate was unusually high. Finally, Freire Jr. went to the hospital, where doctors discovered that he had an arrhythmia that could have caused a stroke or heart failure if left untreated.

Beyond the Apple Watch 6, we've seen reports that Apple wants to incorporate Touch ID in upcoming Apple Watch models. This may not go as far as the Apple Watch Series 7 in 2021, but it would certainly be an interesting development.

As for implementation, Apple is rumored to want to add Touch ID to the side button of the Apple Watch for increased biometric security. This will not only allow users to keep the privacy of confidential information, but should also make it easier to unlock the Apple Watch, which can currently be done by entering a PIN or unlocking a paired iPhone.

Image source: Lukas Gojda / Shutterstock