Apple redesigns iPhone this year with flat sides and a smaller notch, report says

Bloomberg has released a new report detailing much of Apple's 2020 product roadmap, including the four new iPhones that have been widely rumored. Corroborating last year's Ming-chi Kuo analysis, Apple is said to be redesigning the iPhone Pro chassis with flat edges reminiscent of the current iPad Pro. Kuo claimed that the screen glass would still be slightly curved, while Bloomberg says it will be flat.

Bloomberg reports that there will be two iPhone Pro models with three cameras on the back and that they will feature the new iPad Pro 3D LIDAR scanning system; it's unclear if that will take the place of one of the iPhone's three existing Pro 11 cameras, though. It's also unclear whether the square redesign will come to the two low-end dual-camera models that are supposed to replace the iPhone 11.

The Face ID notch will "probably,quot; be reduced in size

The report says the larger iPhone Pro will have a "slightly larger,quot; screen than the 6.5-inch panel of the iPhone 11 Pro Max, and that the Face ID notch will "probably,quot; shrink in size. Kuo predicted last year that Pro models would come in 5.4-inch and 6.7-inch screen sizes.

Bloomberg also says it expects a smaller, cheaper HomePod speaker as early as this year, following its own reports from August. This new model is now said to have a similar design to the existing HomePod, but is about half the size. Apple is reportedly planning a launch in the second quarter.

Finally, Bloomberg also says it expects new versions of the MacBook Pro, Apple TV, iMac and iPad entry-level model, although it does not give details on what the updates might include. Kuo has predicted a 14-inch MacBook Pro with a scissor switch keyboard.

Apple doesn't expect the coronavirus pandemic to cause major delays, according to Bloomberg, although certain iPhone models could end up launching weeks later than usual. The engineers are reportedly heading to China to finish work on the line next month before mass production.